The last full measure fox5sandiego.com

As a child, I always laughed at my mother when an actor died. A trailer came out a few months after her death with a film in which they starred. My mother said, “Huh? You just died. This must be your last film. “And a few months later, a new film with the same actor that would confuse her even more. I tried to explain that after filming, it can take months, sometimes years, for the films to see the light of day (or the darkness of the theater).

It’s a shame that Peter Fondas (who died on August 16, 2019) couldn’t be the last film The Lefty Brown balladinstead an underestimated western.

This film was made around the same time in 2017 and it is finally released with an all-star cast.

It’s not just that Easy rider Who is in this, but two from the Marvel universe – Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) and Samuel Jackson (Nick Fury). Stan plays Pentagon employee Scott Huffman (a fictional character in a real story), who apparently hardly cares about his job and is about to lose his job. The Defense Minister unexpectedly announced his resignation.

While barking at his secretary (LisaGay Hamilton) to cancel at 11:00 a.m., you see a Vietnam vet (William Hurt) tilting his head in the movements that Hurt usually does when he’s on the screen ( his name is appropriate because he always looks on the screen as if he is “physically or emotionally” hurt “. Hurt plays a Vietnam vet who wants late William Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine) to receive the Congress Medal of Honor. Scott Huffman (Stan) is now tasked with speaking to former soldiers to see if Pits deserves the honor.

At first the film played like The western wing-Light. Then it reminded me of the underestimated Courage under fire (like Denzel Washington wasn’t nominated for one Oscar that’s a mystery to me).

Pits was a medic who decided to leave the helicopter he was in during one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War (Battle of Xa Cam My) and stay on the field to help soldiers as the unit’s medic was shot. He saved over 60 lives, including the helicopter pilot, but it cost him his life.

The flashbacks to war are well done and will get you right in the middle. The problem is how ridiculous the rest of the film was. With every famous actor Huffman speaks to, my wife and I looked at each other and asked, “What the hell?”

Because every person is incredibly hostile to Huffman for reasons that are not clear. It didn’t make sense since everyone wanted pits to get the medal. Well, I guess they’re trying to show you that the bureaucratic hassle that has made this award overdue for 30 years has bothered them.

It was all a bit persistent, especially with the constant score trying to evoke emotions from us.

After sitting through Hurt and teaching him that he doesn’t know the ranks of soldiers or anything, we see Huffman visiting Samuel Jackson, who is fishing with his grandchildren. Jackson immediately grabs the man’s tape recorder and throws it into the river. Kind.

Amy Madigan starts barking and yelling at Huffman as soon as he pulls up, saying that her husband has PTSD and a lot of other things, which means he has to sleep during the day. Huffman waits, sleeps in his truck until Peter Fonda has sneaked up on him, and starts shooting down a live gun and strangling a rabbit (insert your own Hanoi Jane Fonda joke here).

The next one is Ed Harris, who kills watermelons instead of rabbits. He shoots at a shooting range and lectures Huffman about the horrors of war. Oy.

Script / Direction Todd Robinson (Lonely Hearts, and phantom, with Ed Harris) is not using his all-star cast properly. There is a way to do this with well-known actors who add a nice gravita. The military picture The messenger did it wonderfully.

We never get enough character development about who these people really are. Jackson just raised his shirt to show the scars is not enough.

Bradley Whitford is perfectly cast as Huffman’s boss, though his listening always suggests how this task can be pushed aside or buried in paperwork as it grows old. Again I think of films that wrote these scenes better, like in A couple of good men When Kevin Bacon tries to tell Tom Cruise in a softball game how easy it will be for him to just get in and reach an agreement.

Pits parents are played by Christopher Plummer and Diane Ladd (I told you this is an all-star cast), and their scenes are pretty powerful (it’s a shame the commercials reveal something about Plummer) ,

The rest of the cast consists of John Savage and Robert Pine. As a child, I loved the work Savage worked for The stag hunter and Inside moves (He was also the director White storm). I also dug pine in CHiPs (hey, I was a kid). He is probably better known than Chris’ father.

This movie might have its (purple) heart in the right place, but I don’t recommend it.

1½ out of 5 stars.

