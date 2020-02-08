The Dukes of Hazzard had become a pop culture phenomenon when the legendary television show ended on February 7, 1985, 35 years ago today.

The Dukes of Hazzard made its debut on January 26, 1979 on CBS, based on a 1975 film called Moonrunners. The show featured John Schneider and Tom Wopat as Bo and Luke Duke, two “good old boys” as the song’s famous title song described, who always lived a bit on the wrong side of the law.

The simple, entertaining actions often depended on their various adventures with local sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane and a corrupt local buddy named Boss Hogg, her uncle Jesse’s enemy. Catherine Bach played the cousin of the Duke Boys, Daisy, whose skimpy costumes were the ancestors of Daisy Dukes denim shorts, which have always been popular in the south.



Until the last episode “Opening Night at the Boar’s Nest” aired, the show went through almost all possible action scenarios, including chases in the typical General Lee Dodge Charger, spectacular car jumps, fist fights and tight costumes. Schneider and Wopat were even replaced for one season because of a contract dispute when CBS hired two more actors to portray two long-lost cousins ​​in a not too successful power game.

The cast spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the set of the 149th and last episode and looked back with gratitude on an amazing success.

“It was just a great experience for me,” said Bach wistfully.

“As an actor, your job usually takes six weeks. Maybe a few months in a show on stage,” Wopat said. “And having something that runs for seven years is just phenomenal.”

“It is the only thing in my life, apart from my immediate family, of course, that has been around for so long, and I will miss it,” said Schneider.

The following decades saw their ups and downs for the occupation of the Dukes of Hazzard. While some of them had other successful roles, their personal lives were part of the grief. Both of the main characters in the series have spent time in prison in recent years, and another cast member has lost a spouse to suicide. A cast member has had an apparently unlikely career in US politics, and we’ve also lost some of the stars since The Dukes of Hazzard went up in the air.



