John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s contribution to music can never be overstated. The partnership spawned some of the world’s most popular songs and later encouraged the couple to seek solo careers. But what was the last song the couple really wrote side by side?

“Lennon & McCartney” is a label so omnipresent on the back of the Beatles’ first records that you’d expect the Fab Four to be a duo. While George Harrison and Ringo Starr’s own knowledge increased with time with a pen, for a short time all songs belonged to either Pauls or Johns.

During the frenzied early moments of the band, which were linked by the almighty tour schedule, Lennon and McCartney created songs side by side. They worked together on melodies, exchanged lyrical ideas, harmonized with the vocals and played either piano or guitar for each other. But of course that soon came to an end.

Lennon and McCartney were not only songwriters, but also performers and, above all, artists. This meant that the couple’s values ​​and stylistic nuances naturally differed over the course of their adult life. They developed signature sounds.

After a while and the end of all tours, most of the moments that Lennon and McCartney spent together were in the studio, and as anyone who has ever entered a studio knows, time in a recording booth is time to spend money. This meant that the band was encouraged to bring songs to the studio fully trained and reinforced the separation of the writing partners.

The last song in which they were equally recognized is suggested by Beatles Bible as “Baby, you are a rich man” from 1967. It is a combination of two unfinished Lennon McCartney songs that were recorded in a single day and released as a B-side for “All You Need Is Love”. In fact, there was another number where they shared loans and paved the way for the future.

In fact, it’s “Ive Got A Feeling” that appeared on the band’s Let It Be. This is the last partnership John Lennon and Paul McCartney have ever endured. The nice thing about this song is that there are two original songs, one by Paul and one by John, that are somehow interlinked.

Lennon’s “Everyone has had a good year” is inserted in the middle of Paul’s “I have a feeling” and sounds over the air waves as the last really joyful moment the partnership has ever shared. For proof, all you have to do is look back at the Let It Be documentation.

During the recording sessions where Lennon is more interested in yoko, with Macca as his dominant artistic self, Harrison and Starr trying to find their own sound, “I have a feeling” remains the few times that all four members of the group smile once.

It was the final unification of their incredible careers before the band decided to go their separate ways. It is the final bastion of Lennon & McCartney, the largest songwriting partnership in the history of pop music.

