The Las Vegas NFL Draft stage may be located in the Bellagio Fountain and requires boats

advertisement

(Screenshot / @ ArashMarkazi)

District officials overseeing the events in Las Vegas unanimously approved a proposal for the 2020 NFL bill, which includes a Bellagio fountain stage.

According to News 3 Las Vegas, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell could shake hands with potential number one choice Joe Burrow after the quarterback was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals and driven over the fountain on a boat.

advertisement

Part of the plan for the NFL Draft celebrations is to close the main streets along the strip.

The plans are being revised, according to Clark County’s Twitter account. This could change massive road closures.

Still, everyone was amazed at the idea of ​​moving future NFL players on a stage in the middle of a giant fountain.

This is not only an ambitious, but also a time-limited plan for an event that has usually been going on for a long time.

Joe Burrow when the Bengals pick him pic.twitter.com/fE5yfVrSpF

– A. Sharif (@ Abdu11ah), January 21, 2020

Someone should teach Goodell this great new dance step pic.twitter.com/xY10zV2eyC

– Ben Clemens (@ ben_c_18) January 21, 2020

pic.twitter.com/oaHT2qrEyZ

– Jshep72 (@ j_shep72) January 21, 2020

Round 1 lasts 8 hours.

– The Dude (@ Glasshomes12) January 21, 2020

3rd + round draft picks be like … pic.twitter.com/m93dwd3Xme

– ANDR∑W STѺβѺ FRANKENINETEEN: BECOME THE MONSTER (@ pgdj88) January 21, 2020

Rounds 5-7 pic.twitter.com/xeqTJMwpw8

– BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) January 21, 2020

Players come on stage. pic.twitter.com/t0emmWJJAN

– BetsBurgh (@BetsBurghSports) January 21, 2020

pic.twitter.com/LbOkoJ8UmB

– Saints and Pels (@TheSaintsFans) January 21, 2020

Follow @AZSports

advertisement