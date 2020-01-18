advertisement

The state of Texas recently released a report from the Department of Public Safety that assesses domestic threats from terrorists throughout the state.

Source: The Texas Department of Public Safety

The largest terrorist threats in the state of Texas, according to a recent unclassified report

A recent unclassified report from the Texas Department of Public Safety identifies three general types of domestic terrorism that threaten the Lone Star State.

The most violently active domestic terrorism type, according to DPS, are groups that are white racially motivated, such as white supremacists or white nationalists.

“While other types of domestic terrorism have shown threatening and powerful behavior, the loss of human lives through recent (white racist motivated) attacks increases the nature of this specific threat,” intelligence services said in the reports.

In August a shooter with an assault rifle walked into a busy Walmart and shopping mall and opened fire. Twenty-two people died in the attack. The man accused of the crime had published a “racist screed” a few minutes before the attack.

Other types of domestic terrorism include ecoterrorism, anti-abortion groups, involuntary celibates and black racist motivated groups, according to the report.

Michelle Iracheta is a reporter in Houston. Read it on our latest news site, Chron.com, and on our subscriber site houstonchronicle.com. | michelle.iracheta@chron.com

