The largest Snickers bar in the world weighs more than 2 tons in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWKT) – The Guinness Book of World Records was at the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco on Thursday to announce its latest masterpiece: the world’s largest Snickers bar.

The bar weighs more than 4,700 pounds and is 2 feet high and 26 inches wide. It is the size of 43,000 Snickers bars together in one size.

“This is incredibly impressive,” says Guinness World Records referee Michael Empric. “Some of my favorite record categories are big food because it must be edible and it is also a technical feat, so it is really a challenge to get a bar of 5000 kilos of chocolate together.”

Their inspiration for creating the bar lived up to the Texas reputation.

“People have really told me that everything is bigger in Texas, and that’s what all our social team said,” says Ruick Engbers, Snickers’ value manager. “This bar we made last week is definitely the {sum} of, I think, what you could call” Everything is bigger in Texas. “Because it’s the biggest Snickers bar ever made. It’s the largest chocolate bar ever made in the world. “

The plant is one of the world’s largest producers of sweets such as Snickers, M & Ms and Skittles. They thought about the idea two weeks ago and the bar needed a week to finish.

Mars says this world record is a scourge for the Snickers Super Bowl commercial that you can see on February 2.

“The great thing about this record is that factory workers here normally don’t have the ability to do something on the scale,” says Empric. “They make a product that everyone loves and eats every day, but to do it on the scale and really do something above and beyond is really inspiring.”

The plant plans to hand out pieces of the bar to Mars employees across the country.

