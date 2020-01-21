The LA City Council says Dodgers should be given serial titles in National Sports

advertisement

LOS ANGELES (AP) – While fans of Los Angeles shared the news that two of the Dodgers’ youngest World Series opponents have been linked to a scam scandal that took the fighters to the upcoming square, the city council voted on Tuesday , Major asked League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles.

The resolution was introduced after MLB’s January 13 report revealed how the Astros used a sign-stealing system introduced by then-coach Alex Cora in the 2017 season when Houston defeated Los Angeles in the World Series. The Red Sox are under investigation to possibly steal characters in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018 when Boston defeated the Dodgers.

advertisement

The council members recognized that the vote was purely symbolic. The goal was to send a message that fraud should not be tolerated, said City Councilor Gil Cedillo, who introduced the application together with City Councilor Paul Koretz.

“It is important for us to speak out and say that this is not the new normal, that it is not acceptable, and that the Houston Astros were neither champions nor the best team this year,” said Cedillo.

The resolution calls for “the Major League Baseball commissioner to remove the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles from the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox in addition to the penalties already imposed.”

It asked the Commissioner to recall the World Series trophies and give them to the Dodgers.

MLB fined Houston $ 5 million and suspended manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, who were later fired from the team. Days later, Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was an Astros trainer in 2017 and was cited in the MLB report for his role in Houston’s fraud, fired.

Last week, the New York Mets broke up with rookie manager Carlos Beltran, a 2017 Astros player who was also linked to the scandal.

City councilor Bob Blumenfield said while he believes Houston and Boston should be freed from their titles, “the motion goes a little too far” by saying that the series should be given to the Dodgers.

“We’ll really win it in 2020,” said Blumenfield.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

advertisement