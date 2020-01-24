The Kurdish economy is fluctuating, but at least they can still afford fireworks - Iraq

advertisement

A new type of refugee has arrived in the Kurdish region of Iraq this month. They were employees of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, many of whom were evacuated from the heavily protected building in the capital’s green zone after deliberately killing one of Iran’s leading military commanders.

Upon arrival, the Americans found that they were not the only diplomats to seek temporary refuge from the Kurds. Employees from the British embassy and other European countries had also arrived and were waiting for the anger of “Iranian revenge” to subside.

Those who could not escape the threat included 120 employees of a Kurdish logistics company that supplies the air base affected by the Iranian retaliation. The workers said they were afraid to leave the Anbar province base and return to their homes in Kurdistan because they feared being attacked by Shiite militias who would hire someone to help American forces in the region. These employees usually go on vacation every three months, spend their fourth month at the base without anyone taking care of their safety on their way home.

U.S. soldiers inspect the site where an Iranian missile hit Ain al-Asad Air Force Base, Anbar province, Iraq, on January 13, 2020. JOHN DAVISON / REUTERS

They are not the only Kurds suffering from the Soleimani affair. Poultry farmers in the Kurdish region, which produce over 160 tons of poultry meat and export some of it to Iraq, saw a sharp drop in sales – as did Kurdish traders who import goods for Iraqi companies from Turkey.

Even greater damage to the Iraqi Kurdistan budget can occur if the agreement signed between the Iraqi government and the regional government is not approved as soon as possible. The Kurdish region is expected to receive approximately 13 percent of the Iraqi government budget in return for the proceeds of 250,000 barrels of oil a day that are extracted from the region’s oil wells. The agreement may have been signed, but has yet to be approved by the Iraqi parliament.

Opponents of the Baghdad agreement say that the interim Iraqi government was not authorized to sign the agreement – and until an accepted government is formed, the agreement will not be in force. The Kurdish region continues to produce around 500,000 barrels of oil per day and exports them via the Turkish port of Ceyhan. However, the Turkish government is obliged to treat the funds intended for the Iraqi government confidentially, at least officially. The Kurdish region is unable to use all of the oil revenues and repay its $ 17 billion national debt.

The Kurdish leadership is also concerned that the US forces will withdraw from Iraq and leave the region without their critical protection. In protest, representatives of the region in the Iraqi parliament decided to stay away from the vote on the law that requires foreign forces to leave Iraq, which was passed this month. They rejected the demand that the American armed forces also leave the Kurdish region, which is defined as an inseparable part of Iraq. The American military presence is the primary guarantee of the calm that the region has enjoyed since 2003, without which it would not have been possible to build a thriving economy, attract investors and pay for the region’s current spending.

The Trump administration may have made it clear to Iraq that it is not planning to withdraw its forces from the country, but the Kurds have learned from bitter experience and know that such American promises are only good on the day they are made. And it’s not just the Kurds who enjoy American patronage – because of the security and stability in the region, it attracts Chinese and Russian companies, one of which, Rosneft, operates the Kurdish oil pipeline that crosses the border to Turkey, and that’s how most of the oil becomes exported.

The problem is that a large part of the region’s income is insufficient for the 6 million inhabitants. As everywhere in Iraq, politicians, tribal leaders and well-connected business people in Kurdistan have managed to channel a large part of this income into their own pockets. The Kurdish Integrity Commission at the region’s Department of Justice estimates that the local government has lost approximately $ 356 million in income in the past three years. Kurdish economists call this a very conservative estimate. The actual loss is estimated at $ 2-3 billion.

United States President Donald Trump (R) speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, 2020 with the President of Iraqi Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani (L)

Kurdish Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani has passed a reform in the Kurdish parliament aimed at eradicating corruption. The reforms set an upper limit for pensions, cut MEPs’ wages by half and canceled the salaries and benefits of “ghost soldiers” that were incorrectly reported to the Kurdish Peshmerga Armed Forces.

These steps cannot eliminate the plague of corruption itself. The country is losing heavily on projects that are awarded to contractors – and that have never been carried out. Corporate tax collection is a chronic vulnerability and there is almost no control over the customs revenue levied on imported goods or government spending.

300,000 refugees from Syria and Iraq also live in Kurdistan, although their number could rise to 1 million. The Kurdish government says it needs about $ 1 billion a year to maintain services for these refugees. But if the region’s leaders are proud to spend around $ 800,000 this year on the New Year fireworks display, when the hotels and restaurants are full of tourists and real estate business is increasing, it is too early to start worrying about the many Future of the Kurdish economy.

