Kobe Bryant’s widow announced that a memorial to the “Festival of Life” would be held at the Staples Center on February 24 to honor her late husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

She and seven others died in a helicopter crash last month.

Vanessa Bryant posted a graphic on Instagram to announce the service the day after reports of the monument surfaced.

In her contribution it only said that the event would take place at 10 a.m. and there would be “details to come”. There was no label with the graphic showing purple and gold butterflies – the colors for the Los Angeles Lakers.

CONTINUE READING:

* The touching way LeBron honors James Gianna Bryant and his own daughter at the NBA All Star game

* Super Bowl 2020 honors Kobe Bryant one week after his death

* Kobe Bryant was honored at the first Lakers game since his death: all the details and photos inside

AP

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash last month, along with seven other people.

The post quickly attracted more than 1.5 million “likes”.

The future NBA Hall of Famer played in the arena for most of his two decades of career for the Lakers. The date 2/24 corresponds to the shirt No. 24 worn by him and No. 2 worn by Gianna.

Bryant was killed when the helicopter carrying him, his daughter, and the others bumped against a mountain slope at a Mamba Sports Academy girls’ basketball tournament in Calabasas, California. Gianna’s team was trained by Bryant and played in the tournament.

KELVIN KUO / AP

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna’s jerseys are draped on the seats the last two sat at at Staples Center before the Lakers’ NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers took place in Los Angeles on January 31.

No reason for the crash was found, although a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board is not expected until next week at the earliest.

A large memorial with flowers and souvenirs outside the Staples Center was removed earlier this week. Some of the articles are sent to the Bryant family.

A public memorial to baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa will take place on Monday at Anaheim’s Angel Stadium.

Pilots Ara Zobayan and Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and their daughter Payton were also killed in the crash.