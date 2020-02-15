The friendship of the Knights of Columbus with the Vatican spanned a whole century from 1920. Since this year, the Knights have helped every Pope with various initiatives, from building recreation and sports centers in Rome to protecting the Eternal City from bombing raids during World War II.

For a full story of the knights, including our work with the Vatican, see The Knights of Columbus: An Illustrated Story. Here are some of the highlights:

Benedict XV

Pope Benedict XV The knights were asked to build sports facilities for disadvantaged Roman youth who had no place for recreation, movement and community. The knights answered the call by building several sports venues across the city. These centers are still used as outreach centers, sports venues, food distribution centers, and more – and even host special Olympic events.

Pius XI

Pope Pius XI Praise the knights for mobilizing the support of the Church of Mexico during the Mexican government’s persecution of Catholics. In his papal encyclical Iniquis Afflictisque. He wrote:

Special praise is due to the Catholic organizations that stood side by side with the clergy like soldiers in all these difficult times. […] First of all, we mention the Knights of Columbus, an organization that can be found in all countries, states of the republic that are fortunately composed of active and hard-working members, who, because of their practical life and open creed, as well as their zeal, the Helping Church have shown great honor

Pius XII

As Cardinal Pope Pius XII visited 1936 the headquarters of the Knights of Columbus in New Haven.

Pius XII later worked as Pope. With Count Enrico Pietro Galeazzi, the director of the knight’s office in Rome. Galeazzi was governor of the Vatican City during World War II and worked as a liaison between the Vatican and other nations, including the United States. In one case, Galeazzi brought a letter from Pope Pius XII. To the White House, where Pope President Roosevelt asked that Rome be spared Allied bombings.

The Knights’ recreation centers in Rome also served as a distribution center for the Pope’s food and other necessities during the war.

John XXIII

Pope John XXIII Was the first Pope to visit one of the Knights’ playgrounds in 1959. The visit must have impressed him, because a few years later, in 1961, he spoke to Supreme Knight Luke E. Hart in a private audience. Pope John XXIII Told the Supreme Knight that he had heard of the Order’s initiatives in his youth and was later pleased to see with his own eyes “the fruits of their charitable help.”

Paul VI

The Knights have been supporting the Vatican Radio since 1966. And under Paul VI. Knights expanded their role in the Vatican’s communications work by donating equipment for the Vatican radio, signing the founding of the Vatican Film Library, broadcasting special programs of the Holy See around the world, and reprinting the Pope’s encyclical Humanae Vitae.

The knights also donated property in which Paul VI. Audience Hall of the Vatican is located.

John Paul I

The Supreme Knight Virgil Dechant received an audience with Pope John Paul I, making him the first layperson to visit the new Pope.

John Paul II

The knights developed a close collaboration with Pope John Paul II. The knights not only broadcast television events and funded pastoral visits to the future saint, but also opened the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family in Washington, DC , and the Pontifical School of Theology in Kraków.

The knights also led a restoration project for the Peterskirche and financed a Polish chapel in the Vatican Grottoes. As a thank you, John Paul II presented the knights with a copper cross, which was once on the roof of St. Peter’s Basilica as part of the statue of Christ.

The John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, DC is an initiative of the Knights of Columbus.

Benedict XVI

Pope Benedict XVI Appointed Supreme Knight Carl Anderson to hold positions in the Pontifical Council for Social Communication, the Pontifical Council for the Family, and the Synod for New Evangelization. The Knights also coordinated and commemorated the Pope’s Mass at Yankee Stadium in 2008.

During the reign of Pope Benedict XVI. Father Michael J. McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus, was declared “venerable”. The decree promotes Father McGivney’s reason for canonization.

Francis

The knights continued to work with the Vatican throughout Pope Francis’ pontificate. They support Pope Francis financially through charity programs and papal visits, for example to the United States and Lithuania. They also supported World Youth Day, an initiative launched by John Paul II and continued by Pope Francis. The Knights welcomed Pope Francis to the K of C-sponsored Mercy Center during World Youth Day 2016 in Kraków.

In addition, the knights produced a documentary film about Pope Francis, which you can see here.

We look forward to celebrating our support for the Vatican and the Holy Father for another hundred years and even more.

Find out more about the knights here.

Share your story with [email protected]