The Knights of Columbus collect 400,000 pints of blood every year

Being the first national organization to sponsor a donor program, the Knights of Columbus became a pioneer in blood donation.

In 1938, two years before the Red Cross wartime blood supply, the Knights of Columbus partnered with local hospitals to organize blood supply in Knights-established centers.

That year, Supreme Physician Edward Fahey said during the annual Supreme Convention: “We hope that many councils and chapters will become interested in this movement and, under proper medical supervision, organize a group of blood donors who will be available as one of our members and their families need their services. “The Knights offered their blood for free – donors were paid at that time – and therefore increased the financial burden for those who received blood donations.

The program caught on quickly.

The first mention in the ‘Knights in action’ column of Columbia magazine came in December 1938, when Minneapolis Knights demonstrated ‘true fraternal spirit’ when the son of a knight needed blood transfusions for a rare blood disease.

In Santa Fe, New Mexico, Grand Knight Mony Pesenti of Council 1707 gave a transfusion to a poor Mexican woman who had had a baby in the middle of the night, according to the January 1939 edition in Columbia. The hospital sisters reported that the mother was “rally,” and she and her baby were “alive and well.” As a local newspaper in Santa Fe wrote: “By offering them free where necessary, the local knights of Columbus have created a precedent that other organizations and cities may follow. They give their blood so that others can live. “

By the end of 1939, more than 400 councils had blood donor groups.

During the Second World War, the councils increased blood flow to the Red Cross campaign for 100,000 blood donations for the benefit of soldiers and victims of air strikes. Bishop Dollard Council 1942 in New Brunswick, Canada, was the first local unit to volunteer for the Red Cross blood donor service as a group.

Nowadays, Knights of Columbus blood drives collect on average more than 400,000 pints of blood annually.

Patrick Earley, a 94-year-old knight from Pope John Paul I Council 6020 in Huntington Beach, California, was the oldest platelet donor of the Red Cross in the nation, with more than 1,000 units. At the most recent annual Supreme Convention, knights from all over the world participated in a blood rush during the event. With them were distinguished guests Dave “The Ghost” Casper – a knight and pro football hall from Famer – along with Goldy the Gopher from the University of Minnesota.

Municipalities around the world continue to regularly organize blood drives. Our Lady of Lourdes Council 9953 in Richmond, Virginia, has been organizing six blood tests every year for more than a quarter of a century.

“We are privileged and honored to help people,” said Knight Michael Roby. “It reinforces our concept of knights who believe in a pro-life. The blood drive is just one of many activities that support life. “

