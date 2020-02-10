KILLEEN, TX – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on Wisconsin Drive.

Officials went to the 400 block on Wisconsin Drive at 10:43 on Sunday. When they got there, they found 64-year-old Ann Smith Evans dead.

Evans was declared dead at 11:47 a.m. by Justice Justice Bill Cooke. He had an autopsy performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Criminal Investigation Division officers ask anyone who saw or has information about this investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips app for iOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous. If your tip leads to the arrest of the person (s) responsible, you can receive a cash reward of up to $ 1,000.