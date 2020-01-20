The Kerry captain will not change my approach, says David Clifford

advertisement

David Clifford was named Kerry senior football captain for 2020, not that you would think that he was heavily burdened by the pressure of such an announcement.

Clifford is perhaps only 20 – at least until his birthday on Wednesday – but he is not just a 20-year-old, let alone a 20-year-old Kerry football player.

Although the honor was recognized, much of Kerry’s first press night of the year was spent playing down the weight that such a decision has.

That appointment came through a nomination from the East Kerry Board, home of the provincial champions, rather than from Peter Keane’s management team, as happens in most counties outside of Kerry and Kilkenny, made it routinate. Clifford was the only East Kerry player to start the All-Ireland final last year, with Jack Sherwood and the equally fresh Dara Moynihan coming off the bench in both the drawn game and the replay.

He will be one of the youngest leaders in inter-county football and the history of Kerry GAA, although not much years younger than some recent Kerry leaders. Gavin White was 22 last year when he got a nod and their most recent captains of Sam Maguire, Fionn Fitzgerald, Darran and Declan O’Sullivan were all a little further in their early twenties when tradition honored them. Pat Spillane was indeed 19 when he played for the injured Mickey Ned O’Sullivan to accept Sam Maguire in 1975, and Ambrose O’Donovan did not turn 22 when he lifted the trophy in 1984.

Clifford will also write history as the first Fossa man to be Kerry’s captain, and the first East Kerry man since Seamus Moynihan 20 years earlier, but the man who scored 4-4 in the 2017 All-Ireland Minor final Captain of Kerry such trivial burdens now.

“It’s a great honor for me, it’s a great honor for my club, Fossa, and for my family,” said Clifford.

I suppose not a whole pile is involved, to be honest. There are very, very powerful leaders in our dressing room, so they keep doing what they do.

“I will not change what I do too much. I suppose the big change is probably a bit of a connection between players and management with problems or something that needs to be changed throughout the year. That is probably the only thing that will change for me, I would say. “

When asked what captains he could model himself on, Clifford insists that it could be more “captain by name”, as players take on more managerial roles: “It’s the guys you look up to”.

Nor does it give him the power to rank over his older brother, Paudie, he jokes, after being the second Clifford to make the Kerry panel for 2020.

Regarding his own performance, Clifford fears little that the pressure from the captain might influence him.

“I hope it won’t affect it. The message from previous years would be that the captain as such does not really change anything, so hopefully I don’t hope so. “

His manager says that youth is always a potential concern for captaincy choices, but believes that Clifford has the temperament to wear the light.

“[The pressure] is always something you should think about and worry about, especially with a young man, but that’s the system we have in Kerry right now,” Keane said.

“I know there is hope to change that, if it can be changed, but it is something that is sometimes passed on to a young player and it has been a young player who has had it for the last few years. But look, that is not something that I can control and all I would say is that I wish him the best with it.

“It is a huge honor for David himself and his father and mother, Dermot and Ellen. From my own perspective, he’s a member of the team and it’s about the team and we’ve treated it accordingly.

“He has a great temperament, which is probably the best way to describe him. Things rest lightly on his shoulders, which is a great feature for every person, regardless of age. “

Clifford could be the last Kerry captain to be elected through the traditional system, with a motion coming for a district council meeting next Monday to discuss that power will be transferred to management from 2021.

