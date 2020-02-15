Country House, the horse that won the Kentucky Derby in 2019 after the first horse was disqualified across the finish line, was withdrawn due to foot disease.

Blackwood Stables said Friday that Country House will no longer race after he was treated for laminitis in his right forefoot. He finished second in the derby as a 65-1 shot and came first when Maximum Security was disqualified.

Significant steps have been taken to save the country house.

“I’m glad he survived,” said coach Bill Mott on the phone. “Of course it’s unfortunate that something like this happens at all, but they worked hard and did the best to keep him alive, and hopefully he can continue his studies.

“We will miss him on the racetrack because he was a horse that was in the development phase and was getting better and better and would have been a good horse for some of those good races with older races.”

Country House developed problems in his right front leg and work was being done to keep him alive and well.

“DR. Scott Morrison was able to stabilize the foot and make the country house more comfortable,” said Blackwood Stables in a statement. he’ll never race again to save his life. For the past seven months, our focus has been on country house and his health. “

Country House won two of its seven starts, none bigger or more impressive than the derby. He finished second in the Risen Star Stakes in February, fourth in the Louisiana Derby in March and third in the Arkansas Derby in April, before racing the race of his life in Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May.

“That day he really decided to run,” said Mott. “It was a big improvement. He was very stable, stable, stable and then suddenly he jumped forward on Derby Day. It was a much better race. It was a sign of better things to come.”

