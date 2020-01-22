advertisement

Broadway is becoming more and more similar to the old video stores that we visited regularly, such as blockbusters, Hollywood video and – actually – RKO Warner video. Seriously, just walk around this New York City area and you’ll see staged versions of films from your whole life, including Disney’s Trifecta by Aladdin, The Lion King, and Frozen. Lindsay Lohan‘S Mean Girls, Robin Williams’ Mrs. Doubtfire and, until recently, Faye Dunaway/Peter FinchNetwork, Julia Roberts/Richard GereRom-com Pretty Woman, Dustin HoffmanTootsie and the greatest of all, King Kong. And now Ralph MacchioKarate Kid is on the go.

For many of these shows, the secret is to record a popular movie and breathe new life into it with a musical score that completely negates the fact that it’s the same story you’ve seen before. If it works, it’s amazing, and if it doesn’t, that’s a lot of money you kissed goodbye.

Columbia / Kobal / Shutterstock

The book for The Karate Kid is written by Robert Mark Kamen, who first developed the concept for the original 1984 film and wrote two sequels. Drew Gasparini (It’s kind of a funny story, The Whipping Boy) is writing the music and lyrics, directed by Amon Miyamoto.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that this little film would look the way it is for generations,” says Robert in a statement. “And beyond my wildest dreams, I thought what started as a love letter to my devotion to Okinawan karate and the man who taught me would become a full-blown Broadway musical. But here it is. I’m there. And we hope that what comes on stage brings the same joy and relevance. The Karate Kid has helped countless children and their parents over the past 35 years. “

There are many other shows, some of which are already playing, and many more that will continue the trend.

Scroll down to get a complete overview of what’s going on or until recently and what’s on the horizon.

