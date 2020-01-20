The Kahanist party will not drop the Israeli election campaign despite pressure, the chairman says - Israel Election 2020

advertisement

Right-wing extremist Kahanist party Otzma Yehudit will run in the upcoming elections, although its chairman will be offered a cabinet role in return for ending the race, chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Monday.

Last week, parties to the right of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud joined forces in an eleventh hour deal after Habayit Hayehudi turned his back on a union with Otzma Yehudit and Ben-Gvir vowed to lead the party alone.

“I have received proposals from key figures in the coalition,” said Ben-Gvir at a press conference in Jerusalem on Monday. “I was offered to be a minister for one of the ultra-Orthodox parties, I was offered roles in the Jewish National Fund, and I was offered the role of an ambassador.”

Ben-Gvir added that “we have a better chance [the 3.25 percent threshold required to enter the Knesset] than Netanyahu has to form a government. Read my lips – we will go all the way. ”

The leaders of Otzma Yehudit supported the far-right rabbi Meir Kahane, the founder and leader of the openly racist Israeli Kach party in the 1970s and 1980s.

On Thursday, Netanyahu asked Ben-Gvir to end the race.

Political sources assume that Otzma Yehudit is expected to receive tens of thousands of votes in the March elections and is close to the electoral threshold. In the September elections, the party received 83,609 votes, missing the threshold of 147,892 votes.

