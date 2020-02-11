Sad, Jussie SmollettThe problems with the law are not over yet.

The “richThe actor is facing charges of allegedly falsifying a hate crime he committed in January 2019.

The Daily Beast reports that Jussie “has been charged with allegedly false statements to the Chicago Police Department for disorderly behavior in six cases,” the special prosecutor said Dan Webb,

Webb is a former U.S. lawyer who was appointed to investigate the case further after being dropped in March 2019. An explanation from his office was:

Smollett planned and took part in a staged hate crime attack. He then made several false statements to the Chicago Police Department officers. He reported a hideous hate crime that he actually knew didn’t happen.

The Osundairo Brothers accused of hate crime made a statement after the new charge:

The Osundairo brothers are aware of the new charges the Grand Jury has brought against Jussie Smollett today. As previously mentioned, they are fully committed to knowing the truth about what happened on January 29, 2019. The Osundairo brothers will continue to work with this process, and they thank the special prosecutor’s office for their tireless work in ensuring the administration of justice.

In January, Jussie claimed that two men, both white and wearing ski masks, had beaten him up, put his head in a noose, and shouted, “This is MAGA-Land.”

He is popularly known for playing Jamal Lyon on the successful television show “Empire”.