The Jussie Smollett Controversy was straightforward. For months it caught the eye of the nation (and the world) and found it rich Star who fights for his professional and personal life. He claimed that two men attacked him at two in the morning on January 29, 2019, when he left a national sandwich chain in his hometown of Chicago. The attackers have reportedly sprayed him with a mysterious liquid and physically attacked him – while shouting racist and homophobic blurs. Problems occurred when he was interviewed by the Chicago police and his story started to change. The authorities felt that something was wrong.

In early 2015, Smollett was a full-time actor in Hollywood. He had worked continuously since his television debut in 1991 A little piece of heaven (With Kirk Cameron) and his film debut the following year in the hit The mighty ducks (Led by Stern Emilio Estevez). Professionally everything changed when the actor played a plum role Rich, which premiered in January 2015.

The star rich Actor (who also starred) Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard) saw his star rise steadily from a character actor to a prime time TV star, but then it flickered with the controversy surrounding Jussie Smollett. When detectives dug deeper, they claimed that the entire attack was invented by the actor. Why did he do it and how exactly did this whole headline scandal begin and evolve? All details are revealed here in a detailed timeline of the alleged attack and subsequent labyrinth of details that, according to the IMDB, resulted in the actor having no more projects in the foreseeable future.