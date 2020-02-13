Amazon.com Inc. received an injunction from a federal court Thursday that Microsoft Corp. awarded a $ 10 billion Pentagon cloud computing contract. to block.

CNBC first reported Thursday’s injunction.

Amazon

AMZN, -0.23%

Who had lost the bitterly controversial deal filed a lawsuit last month asking the court to end Microsoft’s

MSFT, -0.41%

Work on the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract. Amazon Web Services claimed the year-long evaluation process included “significant shortcomings, errors, and unmistakable prejudices”.

Amazon and Microsoft shares both declined slightly in late-session trading.

“Although we are disappointed with the additional delay, we believe that we will ultimately be able to continue working to ensure that those who serve our country can access the new technology they urgently need,” Microsoft spokesman Frank X. Shaw said a statement. “We have confidence in the Department of Defense and we believe the facts will show that they have gone through a detailed, thorough, and fair process to identify the Warfighter’s needs that Microsoft best served.”

Amazon was not immediately available for comment on Thursday’s injunction.

Amazon increased the legal approach earlier this week in unsealed court documents requesting testimony from President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who they believe are biased in awarding JEDI to Microsoft were.

In its recent filing, Amazon argued that the Pentagon’s reasons for placing the order with Microsoft “omitted important information and details that led to this erroneous and potentially adverse decision regarding DoD’s future cloud infrastructure.”

“President Trump has repeatedly shown his willingness to use his position as president and commander-in-chief to intervene in government functions, including federal procurement, and to advance his personal agenda,” AWS said in a statement to MarketWatch on Monday.

In addition, AWS has claimed that Trump launched “behind-the-scenes” attacks against the company, whose chief executive Jeff Bezos is a political goal of the president. Bezos also owns the Washington Post, which Trump has accused of reporting weird government reports.

AWS has asked the Department of Defense to cancel the award and to further review the submitted proposals.