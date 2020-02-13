LOS ANGELES (AP) – A federal judge has instructed the Trump administration to restore a free hotline through which detained immigrants can report concerns about prison conditions until they appear on the television show “Orange is the New Black” shortly after its release ,

District Court judge André Birotte Jr. issued an injunction Tuesday instructing officials to restore the hotline that has been operated by the nonprofit Freedom for Immigrants since 2013.

Freedom for Immigrants claimed that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Service tore the line apart in August after being featured on the Netflix show, which raised awareness of the group’s criticism of the detention conditions for immigrants.

Birotte decided that the charity’s speech was “a key and motivating factor” for the closure, and the move forced immigrants to pay $ 1 a minute to call the group on a line that is now being monitored by the government ,

“This case should remind us all that the Trump administration is not a law in itself, but is accountable to the people and our constitution,” said Christina Fialho, co-founder and general manager of the nonprofit, in a statement.

It was not immediately clear when the line provided by ICE would be restored.

ICE declined to comment on pending litigation. The agency said in a statement on Wednesday that detainees can make free calls to an approved list of legal services and that these calls are not monitored or recorded. As a result, three-way calling and routing on these lines is prohibited – something the agency said earlier that the nonprofit had done this so that immigrants could speak to the family.

“Pro bono organizations that have been found to violate these rules can be removed from the platform,” the statement said.

Freedom for Immigrants also runs visiting programs in immigration detention centers across the country.

According to the lawsuit, the hotline received between 600 and 14,500 calls per month.

