On his Weibo account, he uploaded videos about the dark reality in the crisis hit Wuhan.



A Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist is missing after posting critical reports from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on his social media account.

The news comes days after the death of another whistleblower doctor Wuhan, Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded by the police for first spreading news of the fatal outbreak.

Chen Qiushi, a 34-year-old journalist, went missing on Thursday evening, and his friends and family later learned from the police that he had to be quarantined.

CNN reports that Chen arrived in Wuhan on January 24, one day after the state ban, and visited crowded hospitals, funeral homes, and temporary isolation centers to report back to the site. On his Weibo account, on which he previously had over 740,000 followers, he uploaded videos about the cruel reality of the hit Wuhan.

His Twitter account has nearly 250,000 followers and YouTube has more than 430,000 subscribers, but both of these social media platforms are banned in China. Chen’s Weibo account has been deactivated by Chinese officials after reporting peaceful protests in Hong Kong in 2019.

His disappearance and family revelation that he was quarantined have been well received by Weibo, and many are in favor of his release. “I hope the government can treat Chen Qiushi fairly and fairly,” wrote one user. Another user wrote: “We can no longer afford a second Li Wenliang!”

The missing citizen journalist’s friends and family, whom he no longer answered early Thursday evening, are concerned about his physical safety and fear that he may become infected with the corona virus.

Chen’s mother posted a video message on his Twitter page saying her son had disappeared. The concerned mother says in the video: “I am here to ask everyone online, especially friends in Wuhan, to find Qiushi and find out what is wrong with him.”

While Chen’s close friend, Xu Xiaodong, a mixed martial artist, said Chen was in good health before he disappeared. However, both the Wuhan and Qingdao police said they had no information about Chen when CNN contacted them.

“We are concerned about his physical security, but we also fear that he will be infected with the virus while he is missing,” said a friend who had been authorized by Chen to take over his Twitter account should he go.