This advertising function is provided by Johnnie Walker. Find out more.

February 11, 2020

Immerse yourself in the past, present and future of the world-famous whiskey brand

The journey begins in 1820

After the death of his father, a 15-year-old boy, John Walker, opened a grocery store in Kilmarnock with the proceeds from the sale of the family business. A big responsibility for a young guy, but John Walker wasn’t like most people.

As it turned out, John had a knack for business. This became even clearer when he started to mix different whiskeys from across Scotland to create a consistent, high quality product – something that was badly lacking at the time and which soon became extremely popular with his customers.

Like father, like son

John’s son Alexander inherited his father’s love of business and whiskey. And when John died in 1857, he also inherited the grocery store.

Alexander knew that his father’s unique approach to blending whiskey was special and began to work on expanding this side of the business. In 1867, he launched the company’s first commercial blend – Old Highland Whiskey.

He then brokered business with ship captains and built up a worldwide distribution network in which he marketed his whiskey globally.

A unique inclination

But Alexander’s eye for innovation didn’t stop there. He wanted his whiskey to look as good as it tasted. So he decided to tilt the bottle label by 20 degrees, optimize the font size and emphasize the brand name even more.

Next he targeted the bottle. Like many other whiskeys, the bottle from John Walker & Sons was round. This meant that the bottle not only fused with the others on the shelf, but also took up more space than was required for transportation. He changed the form in a classic example of Scottish practicability and ingenuity. And this is how the unique square bottle for which Johnnie Walker is known worldwide was created.

Nothing in the market will stand in front of it

Despite the rapid growth of the business, Alexander never lost sight of what made John Walker & Sons whiskey so special: quality. When one of his Australian sales representatives asked him to think about lowering prices to better keep up with the other Scotch whiskeys on the market, he gave the following brilliant response:

“Regarding the different brands of whiskey that you mention, they can sell J.W. &. S. But we are determined to make our whiskey in terms of quality so that there is nothing on the market before it. ‘

Since then, this quote has been a manifesto of quality that is still at the heart of Johnnie Walker.

Buy Cardhu Distillery

To achieve unrivaled quality, John Walker & Sons had started buying stocks from as many Scottish distilleries as possible, but it was time to take the next big step. So they made their first attempt to own the means of production in 1893 and bought a distillery called Cardhu.

Cardhu in Speyside had caught the attention of whiskey makers across the country. Not only did it have a reputation for producing the best single malt, it was also recently expanded to produce up to three times more whiskey.

Similar to John Walker & Sons, Cardhu was a company born out of passion, innovation and ingenuity. It was also unique in that it showed two generations of very strong, generous women, starting with Helen Cumming.

Helen and her husband John took over the lease of the farm in 1811. She played an active role in the distillation of the farm and was known to help her distiller colleagues outsmart the excise men by hoisting a red flag over her barn roof with her.

Her daughter-in-law Elizabeth eventually took over the business and proved to be a solid and smart business woman like Helen. The distillery flourished under her leadership and gained reputation. So much so that the Walkers were ready to pay Elizabeth the very handsome sum of £ 20,500 when they bought her from her.

And so John Walker & Sons were now officially the owners of their own distillery.

A third generation takes over the reins

At the end of the 19th century, Alexander’s two sons – Alexander II and George – took over the family business, with Alexander II becoming chairman and managing director. Like their father and grandfather before them, the brothers were skillful, entrepreneurial, and innovative businessmen who worked tirelessly to expand Johnnie Walker’s global presence.

The striding man in Born

As business grew, the brothers came up with a new idea: what if they could create a symbolic representation of the brand they were building? Something that captures the energetic, progressive spirit of John Walker & Sons?

With this in mind, they hired Paul E. Derrick, a leading advertising agency in London. Paul soon learned that customers have been calling the brand “Johnnie Walker” for decades and he quickly realized that the name had something powerful.

Paul also introduced the Walkers to Tom Browne, a cartoonist from Punch Magazine, and they convinced him to design something for them – a striding man.

The now famous Striding Man, the brand name “Johnnie Walker” and the company’s first slogan, “Born 1820 – Going More”, were introduced in 1908. To date, the Striding Man is one of the world’s first examples of a brand logo. Another example of great Scottish innovations that are world leaders and create trends that others would follow later.

Show true colors

At that time, Johnnie Walker had three main brand variants: “Old Highland”, “Special Old Highland” and “Extra Special Old Highland”. Everyone had a different taste, a different price and a different color label, namely white, red and black. It soon turned out that consumers named these variants by the color of their label rather than by their official names. Since Johnnie Walker never missed an opportunity to get in touch with his audience, he decided to rename his bottles, and in 1906 Johnnie Walker’s White Label, Red Label and Black Label were introduced to the world.

A royal marriage

In 1934, King George V granted the company’s first Royal Warrant, an award that remains with the brand to this day. At that time, the brand was known in over 120 countries worldwide.

Keep going

In 1999, Johnnie Walker’s legendary “Keep Walking” campaign started, which made the brand even better known when it was launched worldwide. ‘Keep Walking’ is used by the brand to this day.

The most popular scotch in the world

The foundations of the Johnnie Walker brand were laid in the first 100 years. And in the following century, Johnnie Walker continued to build on these foundations, following in the footsteps of its predecessors.

Johnnie Walker is now available in 180 countries and is the world’s leading Scottish whiskey (IWSR). To date, every drop is made in Scotland.

The future of Johnnie Walker

An investment of £ 150m in Scottish whiskey tourism is the largest investment of its kind in the industry.

From creating a world-leading visitor attraction to major investments in distilleries from the ‘Four Corners’ of Scotland, Scotland will be a pioneer in adventure travel, making Johnnie Walker not only a brand but also a travel destination.

146 Princes Street, one of Edinburgh’s landmarks, becomes a global visitor center for Johnnie Walker and offers visitors a comprehensive sensory and emotionally engaging brand experience.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street will feature top-class bars with incredible rooftop city views, an event space with 250 seats for year-round cultural and community events, a bar academy, and a street-level retail store.

With the potential to create up to 180 full-time jobs, promote tourism and create economic opportunities for businesses in Edinburgh and Scotland as a whole, this is a whiskey trip that is well worth it.

Find out more at johnniewalker.com