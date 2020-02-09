KIFL, IRAQ – A prayer in Arabic sounds around the old shrine and seems to bounce off the walls with its faded Hebrew texts. A corpulent Iraqi soldier stands loudly reciting next to the grave, which is covered with a green cloth on which a Koran text embroidered with gold is depicted. He turns to the prophet Ezekiel next to the former synagogue of Kifl, a small town in the Shiite heartland of Iraq.

The synagogue and alleged tomb have been a place of pilgrimage for Jews from all over Iraq for centuries, but most fled to Israel in the early 1950s and most others fled in the 1970s. Now the synagogue that was built around Ezekiel’s alleged tomb, along with part of the old Jewish quarter attached to it, is part of the Shiite Mosque of Al-Nukhailah.

But Ezekiel’s grave is slowly becoming a place of pilgrimage again – this time from Muslims and even the tensions between the United States and Iran that are building up in Iraq are not going to affect it. With the American drone attack on an important Iranian general in Baghdad, the retaliatory rockets fired by Iran and pro-Iranian militias on American troops in Iraq, and the thousands of demonstrators who have been on the streets since October and who call for an end to corruption – the old one Sanctuary is a quiet and magical place that is open to all visitors.

After a decline in October numbers, when people from outside the area were afraid to travel due to demonstrations across southern Iraq, they are back to normal.

Because Ezekiel is not only known to Judaism and Christianity: He is also one of 24 Christian and Jewish prophets listed in the Koran, says Ahmed Abdelrahman, 31. He was hired as a guide to inform visitors about the sanctuary and thus more pilgrims to attract. In his opinion, the shrine building is over 1,800 years old.

Ezekiel’s tomb, a shrine in Kifl, Iraq. Judge Neurink

Ezekiel is called Thel Kifl in the Koran (although the Iraqis call him Hidkel) and the city was named after him. Until the recent expansion of the mosque, most Muslims considered the shrine to be purely Jewish. “They were reluctant to come here,” says Abdelrahman, hence his appointment.

He also has a personal relationship with the site: his grandfather Haji Thrab, who shows Abdelrahman in photographs from 1932 in Arabic clothing among a group of people in the old synagogue. “They are all Jews,” he says of the group, some of them wearing European clothing, others with flowing robes and a fez. Because of his good relations with the Jews, Haji Thrab was appointed caretaker of the synagogue when they left Kifl.

Exile to Mesopotamia

Jews and Iraq have come a long way. The relationship started around 740 BC. When Assyria started a series of attacks on the Kingdom of Israel. At least thousands of Jews were forcibly relocated to Mesopotamia.

It was Jews who settled in Babylon only miles from Kifl and who wrote the Babylonian Talmud (the Talmud Yerushalmi was written by Jews who stayed in Israel).

Ezekiel ben-Buzi was born in 623 BC. After the biblical account, he was born in Jerusalem to a rabbi family. He was 25 years old when he was deported by King Nebuchadnezzar after protesting his government.

Five years after his arrival in Babylon, Ezekiel predicted the destruction of Jerusalem and the temple. When this was 586 BC It happened, a new wave of deportations to Mesopotamia followed.

Ezekiel urged the Jews in exile to live in peace with each other and with God. His last vision told him that they would eventually return to Palestine, rebuild the temple, and reunite the house of Israel. He was 52 when he made this prediction, around 571 BC.

The book of Ezekiel is part of the Pentateuch or the Hebrew Bible. Throughout Jewish history, this promise of return would serve as a ray of light for Jews scattered around the world.

The original Kifl synagogue, where Ezekiel’s grave stood. Judit Neurink

How historical is the figure of Ezekiel? “It probably existed,” says Elon Gilad, an expert in Hebrew and Jewish history. “Maybe he wrote something from Ezekiel in the first 15 chapters, or maybe a writer wrote down what he said.”

However, biblical scholars generally agree that much of the book consists of later additions based on differences in style, language, and interests, explains Gilad.

In any case, the sanctuary to Ezekiel appears in the second century BC. BC, centuries after his death in 569 BC BC to have been built based on the tradition where the Prophet was buried.

Gateway to Palestine

Inside the shrine is the “Gate to Palestine”, a flat niche built into the wall and hidden behind wooden doors that have recently been secured with a blue grille. People have put green wishbands on the net, a traditional way of conveying wishes to saints of different religions.

“They did something with their book and candles here,” says Abdelrahman vaguely, referring to the use of the niche in the years when it was part of a synagogue. “It was sacred to her.” The Torah may have been kept there. but now the niche is empty.

The “gateway to Palestine”, where pilgrims send written wishes to saints of different religions, KiflJudit Neurink

A stone with Hebrew writing is attached to the wall. According to tradition, the stone belonged to Ezekiel’s grave before his simple burial site was replaced by the covered grave, in which his alleged remains are kept. However, the style of the Hebrew script suggests that it is a relatively modern artifact. theoretically it could have been a copy of an older badge.

Although the shrine is now part of a Shiite mosque, it is richly decorated with Hebrew texts on all walls. Flowers and some painted three-armed candles can still be seen at the base of the dome. But time has darkened the pictures, and the lack of changes has also meant neglect, as the shrine needs to be cleaned, restored and maintained. Its Jewish roots may dampen the enthusiasm to raise the necessary money since it is now part of a Shiite mosque.

Perhaps one could also follow the example of an American organization for cultural heritage in the Kurdistan region. There, in the village of Al Qosh, the neglected synagogue, in which the alleged tomb of the prophet Nahum is kept, is being restored with funds from international sources. Nahum was a contemporary of Ezekiel and predicted the fall of the Assyrian Empire.

This is the only synagogue in Iraq that is still standing and has not been converted into a mosque.

The prophet Ezekiel would never see the country of his birth again. He died in 569 BC. in Kifl, where he was buried according to tradition.

It is not clear when his grave became the center of an annual Jewish pilgrimage on the sixtieth day after the Passover, but the practice continued until recently, although the dictator Saddam Hussein confiscated the building in the 1970s. The state kept the building and turned it into a mosque, but because of Saddam’s hostility to the Shiite majority, it was only handed over to the Shiite foundation authorities in 2003 after it was toppled.

The Hebrew inscription in the sanctuary of Ezekiel in Kifl, Iraq

In 2008 the original synagogue building was demolished and a new mosque with the traditional blue tiled dome of the Shiites was built. The sanctuary, its dome and an old leaning tower where storks have been nesting for centuries are all that is left of the original structure.

Leave Iraq

After more than 2000 years of living together, there are hardly any Jews left in Iraq after decades of anti-Semitism. There was a big wave of departures after Saddam started attacking and executing Jews in the 1970s.

In the recent past, Jewish pilgrims have disguised themselves as Muslims to attract less attention when they come for their annual visit. The pilgrimage did not end until the country got into a violent sectarian struggle after Saddam’s fall.

Abdelrahman hopes that restoration work on the grave will now reverse this.

Kifl never reached the anti-Semitic mood, he says. Jews and Muslims lived in the city by mutual agreement: “The Jews allowed the Muslims to visit the grave. It was for the whole community, they said. ”

The dome over the sanctuary of Ezekiel in Kifl, Iraq Judit Neurink

Foreigners are also welcome now, says Abdelrahman. When asked indirectly whether this also applies to Jews, he hopes that people from all over the world will come to visit, which is an indirect answer to an indirect question. While walking in the old Jewish souk, which was also reconstructed after a well-known Iraqi Jewish businessman and benefactor and renamed “Daniels Bazaar”, he points to an old door, which is mostly hidden between the shops. It leads directly to the shrine and it is planned to restore this entrance “for foreign visitors”.

Visitors to the site are currently required to wear a black chador to cover their hair and body. This would not be necessary if you did not have to go through the mosque, but had to use this separate entrance.

Abdelrahman personally appreciates the contribution of the Jews to Iraq: “You have done so much for this country. I think they are Iraqis and want to come home, ”he says.

But the stories he focuses on while guiding people through the sanctuary are largely related to Islam. Like the one about the imams who followed Ali, the son-in-law of the Prophet Mohammed, and met in Kifl in 680 before going into battle with the Umayyad caliph Yazd – a battle that ended in defeat in Karbala and miles only would split Islam.

Another story he tells is about the shrine itself: Abraham, a patriarch in all three monotheistic beliefs, is said to have visited Ezekiel’s grave. He is said to have left a piece of stone, which is why people visited the shrine for centuries in search of healing. Until the stone was stolen, about 50 years ago. “From a woman who borrowed to heal a culturally sensitive part of her body,” says Abdelrahman with a smile. She never returned it.

When Iraq’s rock was expropriated, most Iraqi Jews had already left. The disappearance of the revered rock also removed another reason for people to visit the shrine. Now the Shiite authorities hope to breathe new life into the old Jewish shrine by reviving and stimulating interest in the prophet Ezekiel among their own believers and attracting foreign tourists. Perhaps one day this invitation will also be open to Jews to visit a shrine that is as much a part of their history as they are part of their Iraqi heritage.

