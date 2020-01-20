The Jewish high school student tells Donald Trump that his fellow students have painted swastikas on her arm - US news

advertisement

A Jewish high school student told President Donald Trump that her fellow students had painted swastikas on her arms and that she was being pushed around the hallways of her school because of her religion.

Ariana Hoblin, a junior at Wellington High School in South Florida, spoke about the White House incidents during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Trump signed a regulation to protect prayer in public schools on National Religious Freedom Day. On the same day, several major changes to Trump’s administrative rules announced that resolved the separation between church and state and caused the anger of Jewish civil rights groups.

Christian and Muslim students also told Trump about incidents of religious intolerance. This was joined by Education Minister Betsy DeVos and Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

“In my middle school I was the only Jewish person and I was very open to my religion,” she said to Trump. “And when we started our Holocaust unit, it ended up being nice to me because I talked about it. And I wanted to inform people and support them in learning. And (then) the students started writing swastikas on my belongings on my arms. I was pushed and pushed into the hallway. ”

It was not clear what the abuse Hoblin described had to do with school prayer. Muslim and Christian students at the event described how their attempts at prayer had been thwarted by school policies.

Hoblin also said that her fellow students “went so far as to put my face on Anne Frank’s body. And it was sent to three different schools. And I was afraid to say I was a Jew. And that shouldn’t come to anyone’s mind. ‘

She told Trump that her high school was very supportive and helped her “be a leader in the Jewish community.” She also thanked Trump for everything you did and for Israel and for everything you did really did for all of us. ‘

The rules, which were introduced in nine government agencies on Thursday, provide for major changes in the restrictions on government funding for religious activities. For example, the requirement that state-funded religious groups that manage aid programs recommend alternatives to recipients has been removed. A number of Jewish groups have condemned the changes.

“Today’s proposals are designed to give permission to discriminate and harm the many vulnerable people who rely on government-funded services,” said the Anti-Defamation League. “We are keenly against these changes.”

The reform movement’s Religious Action Center said the new rules “distort the importance of religious freedom to suppress civil rights.”

