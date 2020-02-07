Advertisement

Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stopped the last remaining section of the Hyderabad Metro Rail between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Imlibun for commercial operation on Friday and even took a trip accompanied by his cabinet colleagues senior officials.

16 minutes drive

The 11 km long nine-station service will be available to the general public from 6.30 a.m. on Saturday. For the first run, the trip between JBS and MGBS was a breeze because, apart from a few minutes at Chikkadpally, it didn’t stop anywhere. Otherwise, it will probably take 16 minutes from tomorrow.

The Prime Minister had previously unveiled a plaque at the JBS station in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Mehmood Ali, Minister K.T. Rama Rao, T. Srinivas Yadav, V. Prashant Reddy, Secretary General Somesh Kumar, DGP M. Mahender Reddy, Secretary of the Arvind Kumar City Council, HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, CEO of L&T and MD S.N. Subrahmanyan and L & MTRH CEO K.V.B. Reddy.

Then he came to the platform, waved the green flag and boarded the train with media people and several party people, including corporate customers. Mr. N.V.S. Reddy was seen explaining the route details to the Chief Minister. The latter also stopped briefly at Chikkadpally station, where he waved to the crowd.

While driving through Bhoiguda, Musheerabad, Chikkadpally, Narayanaguda and Sultan Bazar people were seen on balconies and roofs who wanted to wave to KCR. In contrast to the other two corridors, in this section 2 there is only space on one side for traffic movements in the vicinity of Bade Chowdi and Bhoiguda, since the street widening was not used.

The prime minister was also shown around the MGBS station, whereupon he posed for photos with the subway teams before exiting the station to return to his warehouse office. It was a big disappointment for the assembled media people, as the expected interaction or announcement of the next subway phase did not take place and Rama Rao and senior officials also left with the CM.

Hyderabad Metro Rail is the world’s largest public-private partnership project. “It is one of the most prestigious projects we have carried out,” said Subrahmanyan.

