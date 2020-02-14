Akimasa Omori / INSTAGRAM

Akimasa Omori with his mentor Kazushi Tsuda (right) before the start of the Tarawera ultramarathon in Rotorua.

A Japanese runner who died on Wednesday was on the brink of a grueling 165.2 km race when he had problems according to his friend and competitor.

Kazushi Tsuda, who is said to be in his early 50s, died three days after the Tarawera Ultramarathon in Rotorua on Sunday.

Tsuda’s friend Akimasa Omori confirmed Stuff’s death.

Stuff knows that Tsuda’s wife Minori Tsuda was also in New Zealand and successfully completed the 102.3 km race in the Tarawera Ultramarathon.

Tsuda received medical treatment at the finish line medical facility before being taken to the hospital.

He continued to be treated in the hospital, but died early Wednesday.

Omori, who also completed the 102.3 km race, referred to Tsuda as his mentor.

He plans to return to the Tarawera Ultramarathon next year to compete in the 165.2 km race in honor of Tsuda.

“He taught me the magnificence of trail running,” wrote Omori on Instagram.

“He was about to close the finish line but couldn’t. I will try a 100 mile race in New Zealand for him next year.”

The organizers of the Tarawera Ultramarathon released a short statement on Thursday announcing death, but it has not yet been explained.

After the tragic event, a flood of honors was posted on social media.

There are more than 3000 participants each year, with about half of the field being international participants traveling to New Zealand for the event.