The new James Bond theme song courtesy of Billie Eilish has arrived. The pop sensation has just released “No Time To Die”, which will accompany the 25th Bond film of the same name. You can listen to the full song on the platform of your choice here while the singer’s YouTube account also uploaded it, which you can see below.

“It feels crazy to be part of it in every way. It’s a great honor to play the theme song for a film that is part of such a legendary series,” said Eilish of the opportunity. “James Bond is the coolest movie franchise ever. I’m still in shock.”

Eilish’s brother and colleague Finneas added that “writing the title song for a Bond film is something we have dreamed of all our lives. There is no more iconic connection between music and cinema than such as Goldfinger and Live and Let Die “We feel so happy to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Needless to say, fans were more than happy with the new title and even used it as an example to refute some of the singer’s music critics.

“Take your ‘all Billie Eilish is whispering’ and put it on your A-,” wrote one fan, while another joked that they “just died when they heard Billie Eilish’s new song, though.” the title ‘No Time to Die’ is A third called the song “a masterpiece”.

“It’s going to be an all-timer,” they continued. “I admit I was nervous, but it’s such a nice encapsulation of the [Daniel] Craig Bond era. There are specific notes and allusions to the past as the series moves to a new generation. It’s just beautiful. “

The director of No Time to Die, Cary Joji Fukunaga, joined in the praise and called the tune “a new perspective whose singing will reverberate for generations to come”.

Just last month, Eilish wrote history at The Grammys with victories for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. She was the youngest artist in history to win the big four awards and even a fifth trophy.

She also tried her hand at showbiz when she appeared on The Oscars last Sunday to sing a solemn rendition of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” for the show’s “In Memorium” segment.