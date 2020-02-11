The Artist Records and EMPIRE have announced a new album by the late Bay Area rapper Jacka. The posthumous release, Murder Weapon, will be released on February 28th. Listen to the new song “Can’t Go Home” with Freddie Gibbs below.

The Jacka was shot in East Oakland in February 2015. He was 37 years old. Murder Weapon is Jacka’s first posthumous release since his death.

<noscript><iframe src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/758042905&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true" width="100%" height="166"></noscript>

Murder Weapon includes guest appearances by Husalah, Rydah J. Klyde and FedX, by Curren $ y, Berner, Styles P, Paul Wall, Killah Priest and others. According to a press release, the Jacka was working on his album at the time of his death, which was completed by employees such as RobLo, Maki, DJ Child, Lev and AK.

“It is so close to what I could present to the world like something he would have done,” Jacka, PK longtime manager, told KQED. “I had to add some features, or some of the beats were a bit messy and needed to be finished or polished up to be. “

