You never know when it will be your turn to take off your everyday clothes and uncover the superhero in you.

Maybe you didn’t even realize that you had this hero in you. You may not want to be a hero because there is too much responsibility and too many autographs to sign. But one day it could be your turn. You may be the only one who can do something – you, the “normal” person who woke up today to paying bills and bringing up children.

You have to put bread on the table like every other day. But today you are called to change the life of a stranger completely. Maybe that’s why superheroes are (almost) always incognito. They remind us that whoever we are, sometimes we have to be superheroes.

On December 16, a public transport technician played the role of a superhero for one person. The technician Andrea from Milan had little time to notice that a girl had crossed the barrier to inaccessible entrances in order to get onto the tracks of the station.

It was only a matter of seconds, and at first there was confusion: Slipping into the role of superhero is a lot to process. But like Spider-Man, who shows up just in time to take control of a situation, Andrea has taken the opportunity.

Andrea saw that the lights of the coming train were still on to let the passengers get off at the previous train station, which luckily was nearby. He made a decision in a split second, as he told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera:

“The train was at the end of the tunnel and she was on the tracks. I kept looking at one and the other to calculate how much time I had left … I thought it would not be safe to turn off the power while the train was traveling: what if the vehicle was due to inertia kept moving? The stop in front of Amendola is nearby. From the tunnel I could see that the train was still stopped to pick up the passengers. “

He used his moment: he called to the girl not to move, broke the glass and pressed the emergency switch. After avoiding the worst, he climbed onto the tracks and brought the teenager to safety on the platform.

Just like in the best Marvel films, Andrea didn’t stop to get applause and honors from the crowd. He simply took the young woman to a nearby café to speak to her and give her his phone number if there were any problems. He took off his metaphorical Spider-Man uniform and put on his hat as a father: the role of a real superhero who takes off his mask.

“She must have been 17,” Andrea told the newspaper. “She could have been one of my twins.”

Knowing how to be a father, how to always be one, how to look at others with a protective look that goes beyond blood ties, to know that everyone is a child of someone, and to wish we could always be there, to be a superhero –to be this kind of father is a calling connected with the supernatural.

Let us be careful not to resign when it is our turn. We spend our lives telling ourselves “how great it would be if …” and when the time comes when we could make a difference, we are afraid or not ready. “Me? Right now?”, We ask. Maybe we think that we are not up to it with our normal life, our days, our reflexes (especially those of the heart) that are clouded by routine.

And yet to see the needs of others The greatest superpower we are endowed with is to bother to climb the rails at their height to help them ascend. We don’t have to be birth fathers to understand how to do it. But it may be necessary that we recognize ourselves as children who have experienced the love of a father who is always there for us even (and especially) in dark moments.