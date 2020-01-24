The Israeli Supreme Court allows DNA testing to prove Judaism - Israel News

advertisement

A jury of Supreme Court judges declined the petition filed by Avigdor Lieberman, Yisrael Beitenu, and several private petitioners against the Chief Rabbinate and Rabbinic Courts, and ruled that DNA testing to prove their own Jewry should be allowed.

The High Court of Justice also ruled that the petitioners have not demonstrated that the rabbinate acted in a discriminatory manner on this matter. At the same time, the majority decision stipulated that the rabbinate must issue written regulations on this subject within one year.

advertisement

The majority decision was written by Judge Neal Hendel, who found that the petition raised two important questions: the rabbinical court’s re-examination of a person who was already recognized and registered as a Jew, and genetic tests to prove their own Judaism.

“The arguments of the respondents indicate a lack of clarity about the rules used in rabbinical courts,” wrote Hendel. For example, the provisional answer argued that the proposal to conduct genetic testing will only be made if the rest of the material presented is insufficient, that is, in cases where the person’s Judaism would not be recognized without such testing. According to this way of thinking, the proposal to take an exam can only benefit the examinee, regardless of whether he accepts the exam or refuses to take the exam.

Related articles

“On the other hand,” Hendel continued, “it says elsewhere that refusing to take an exam could add weight and strength to the evidence, and during the hearing before us, the rabbinical court representative argued that this was is the case. ” Refusing to take an exam could be seen as “some confirmation” of a decision that a person’s Jewry has not been proven. ”

Hendel added: “This lack of clarity about genetic testing and its position increases the need to provide clear instructions for the rabbinate court’s proposal to conduct genetic testing and the relevance of rejecting its assessment.”

>> Israeli rabbis believe genetic tests can “prove” Judaism. You are wrong opinion

Hendel concluded: “Under these circumstances, it would be right to involve the rabbinical court in clarifying the rules in writing. Given the willingness to consider this, the petition submitted has now been exhausted. However, a period of one year is set and if no written procedure is submitted during this period, petitioners can submit a new petition. ”

Judge George Karra agreed with Hendel’s decision, “The existence of written rules would have made filing this petition unnecessary as it was filed because of discrimination claims in the application of rules that are not clearly known and are not anchored in writing. Clear written rules will prevent disagreements and a feeling of discrimination in the future. ”

In his minority opinion, Judge Noam Sohlberg said that the rabbinate should not be instructed to write written rules on the subject. “The genetic tests in question are only one option that the applicant and his family can choose at their own discretion. In circumstances where the applicant did not provide enough evidence to clearly prove his Jewry, genetic testing could help him consolidate his evidence the more there is a family relationship between him and other people whose Jewry has been clearly established. Sometimes genetic testing could be more convenient and efficient than finding other evidence and documents. It is therefore no problem to introduce the applicant to the possibilities of his knowledge and choice. ”

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

In response to the petition, the state said that in only a few cases has an application to the President of the Supreme Rabbi Court been approved for genetic testing. No such requests were made in 2013; only one was made in 2014; There were no inquiries in 2015; in 2016 there were seven; there were six in 2018 and only one in 2019 (until May).

The data also shows that in 2017, 3,868 people applied for confirmation of their Jewry and 96 percent of the requests were approved; in 2018 there were 3,451 applications and 97 percent were approved. “These numbers speak for themselves. The vast majority of applications have been approved, and only a few have been submitted for genetic testing, ”wrote Sohlberg.

“Based on the above facts and the legal and judicial basis submitted, I wonder whether written rules need to be formulated,” wrote Sohlberg. “The harm that can result from strict rules in writing can outweigh the benefits. Perhaps it is better to give the rabbinical court some flexibility in applying its judgment in accordance with the law, halakha and evidence. Setting written rules is not necessarily a solution to every possible scenario that could arise before the rabbinical court. The Dayanim (religious judges) must use their wisdom, common sense, and sensitivity as the circumstances of the case dictate. ”

Sohlberg also argued that the process of enlightening Judaism was carried out equally for immigrants from the former Soviet Union, Hungary, Eastern Europe, India, England and the United States. “The allegation of discrimination has been in vain,” he said.

During the hearing, the representative of the Rabbi Court agreed to submit the matter of establishing the rules to the Chief Rabbi Council in writing. Sohlberg found this to be sufficient and saw no reason to oblige the rabbi to lay down written rules. Sohlberg also criticized the petitioners on the grounds that they had not exhausted all proceedings against them and had not lodged an appeal with the Supreme Rabbi Court, which is why the petitioners should be obliged to pay the court costs and not the state, as his two colleagues decided ,

advertisement