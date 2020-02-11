A Haredi Orthodox mother of five children won the half marathon at the 18th annual Life Time Miami marathon and half marathon event.

The 30-year-old Beatie Deutsch ended the race in a time of 1: 16: 4 to win in the women’s category on Sunday, the Miami Herald reported.

It was the first German race in the United States. She is working to represent Israel at the Tokyo Olympics marathon this summer. However, the race is currently scheduled for a Saturday and the German watching the Sabbath could not compete even if it reached the Olympic qualifying period.

Deutsch, who moved from New Jersey to Israel in 2009, is known to wear a skirt, sleeves that fall under her elbows, and a headscarf.

In May, German was the best female best in a 21-mile half marathon in Riga, Latvia, and was reportedly the first Haredi woman to win an international sports competition.

This year, the Miami Marathon offered kosher certified meals for athletes at the finish for the first time, the Miami Herald reported.