The High Court approved MK Heba Yazbak’s candidacy for the upcoming joint list on Sunday, overriding the Central Election Committee’s decision to exclude Arab lawmakers on the grounds that it allegedly supports terrorism and Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic one State denies.

Israel’s Central Election Committee decided last month to prevent Yazbak from the Balad faction in the Joint List party from running for the Israeli parliament because she claimed in a social media post that she supported a terrorist.

The Supreme Court also unanimously ruled that Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s murderous wife Yigal Amir’s party can participate in the upcoming elections. The new political party, whose name is Mishpatei Tzedek (“fair trial” in Hebrew), will promote criminal investigations and campaign for the release of Amir. The judges wrote that Larisa Trembovler-Amir’s statements and goals were “outrageous and disgusting,” but “disgust for the individual and disqualification for the Knesset are something else.”

The High Court’s decision regarding Yazbak was made by a majority of five judges who voted against four.

The majority judges justified their decision with little evidence, no repeated actions, and the time that had passed since Yazbak’s controversial statements. In addition, emphasis was placed on clarifications and statements in which she expressed her remorse for some of her statements.

On the other hand, the minority said that the evidence was clear and that there was support for terrorist acts. Regarding Yazbak’s testimony, the minority judges believed that it was no less rigorous and troubling than their original statements.

In response to the decision, Yazbak said on Sunday: “The decision of the High Court again shows that the request for disqualification is part of the incitement against me and against the Arab community (in Israel) and its representatives – this request was not a personal one, but an essential one Constituent The election committee’s decision to disqualify me was a political decision by a political committee in which the parties took part in a rally against me and members of the joint list. ”

“We will continue to work to end the occupation and lift the siege (in Gaza) for peace and for equality and equitability. I continue to work full time on the Common List campaign to increase the percentage of votes and representation to increase. ” the Arab community in the Knesset, “the legislature concluded.

Balad faction leaders, including Yazbak, in Jerusalem, July 6, 2019. Emil Salman

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party condemned the Supreme Court decision on Sunday. “Too bad. (Benny) Gantz has no government without the Common List. According to today’s decision, those who want Heba in the opposition and not in the government only have to vote for Likud.”

Ayman Odeh, chairman of the common list, said the decision reflects “suppressing the right-wing incitement campaign in the face of legal reality.” He said those who supported Yazbak’s disqualification should “be ashamed to follow Netanyahu and his Kahanist friends.”

Mtanes Shehadeh, chairman of the Balad Group on the Joint List, said that the fact that all parties except Meretz supported the disqualification of Yazbak shows that the political establishment of Israel is illegal and “able to protect the civil and political Violating rights of the Arab public with dangerous ease. “He described the election commission’s decision to disqualify Yazbak as“ populist and undemocratic chaos ”.

The decision to exclude Yazbak from the March 2 election was made after a tense discussion with a majority of 27 party representatives who voted in favor, and only nine voted against. The center-left alliance Democratic Union and Yazbak’s own common list voted against.

Yazbak informed the committee that it supports the integration of former Palestinian prisoners into society and does not support terrorism.

Prosecutor General Avichai Mendelblit said that Yazbak’s claims are not convincing, but that she apologized for sharing a Facebook post in which she named Samir Kuntar, a terrorist suspected of being a notorious attack was imprisoned in Israel, a “martyr”.

Haaretz released a Yazbak statement on Sunday, alleging that her previous statements supported terrorism, saying that she had criticized the policy of targeted killings and was not in favor of attacks. “I am against hurting people, period, and trying to claim that I am for hurting children or blowing up buses is absurd and disgusting,” she wrote.