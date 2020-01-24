The Israeli gesture of ensuring the release of a woman imprisoned in Russia could cause problems in Jerusalem - Israel News

advertisement

Israel did not give the Russian government a church in exchange for the release of Naama Issachar. What happened to the Alexander Nevsky Church in the old city of Jerusalem? Why is this a diplomatic achievement for Israel? And how could this cause problems for Israel with all the other Christian denominations in Jerusalem?

The Alexander Nevsky Church stands next to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the old town. It is the most important Russian fortress among the holy sites of Jerusalem and a must for millions of pilgrims. The church was built at the end of the 19th century with donations from Russian believers and pilgrims. Since then, it has been run by the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society, which is run by Russian dukes and church officials.

The problems began with the division of the Russian Orthodox Church in the wake of the Russian revolution in 1917. The revolution forced church leaders to choose to support the new Bolshevik regime, despite its clearly stated anti-religious stance – or against the communist one Regime come out. Proponents of the revolution became the “Red Church” as their opponents split off and founded the Russian Orthodox Church outside Russia, known as the “White Church”, which relied mainly on Russian emigrants in the West.

During the Palestine mandate, the British recognized the White Church as the rightful owner of Russian religious goods in the Holy Land, and in 1948 Israel recognized the Red Church – and handed them over to them within Israel. The Jordanians continued their British policies and recognized the White Church and its ownership of Russian religious property in East Jerusalem and the West Bank – including the Alexander Nevsky Church.

In 2007, under the auspices of the Moscow Patriarchate, the two churches signed the canonical community treaty to cure the schism in Moscow. But the Imperial Orthodox Society that controls the Nevsky Church has not fully accepted the reconciliation between the two churches or the authority of the Red Church over it, and has remained somewhat autonomous. The society that actually runs the church is run by Nikolai Goffman-Vorontsov, who lives in Germany. Russia has increased pressure to preserve the church building in recent years.

A view of the entrance to the Alexander Nevsky Church in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. Ohad Zwigenberg

It is not the first time that Israel has used historical land in Jerusalem to find favor with Putin and his government. In 2008, the government of the then Prime Minister Ehud Olmert transferred the Sergei site near the Russian site in the center of the capital to the Russian government. But while Israel officially owned the Sergei compound and the Russian compound, the Alexander Nevsky Church is not part of Israel – and Israel has no right to give it away.

The way to satisfy the Russians was to agree to their request to initiate a process of registering property at the Nevsky Church. The Russians submitted documents to the Ministry of Justice’s land registry, including a cooperation agreement between the red and white churches in which the white church recognized the red church’s ownership of the Russian holy sites in Jerusalem. The Russian application is deliberately stuck in the Ministry of Justice.

In the meantime, Imperial Orthodox Society turned to Israel and provided the National Security Council with a detailed document explaining the changes in Church ownership over the years and the reasons why the Russian Federation has no property rights.

Two months ago, the Israeli government formed a team led by Environment Minister Zeev Elkin, who also manages the Jerusalem affairs portfolio and aims to improve Israel’s relationship with Russia through the implementation of a number of confidence-building measures. Contrary to some media reports, there is no agreement on “the church in return for Naama,” a senior official said. “But it was clear that it was impossible to make progress without improving the atmosphere with the Russians.”

One reason for the bad relationship was the incident of the Russian spy plane, which was shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft missiles after an Israeli attack in September 2018, and the delivery of the Russian hacker Aleksey Burkov to the United States. The crown jewel of the confidence-building efforts was the acceleration of the registration of the church by the land accountant. Re-registration does not include a request to evacuate the church of its current residents or to replace its managers, although this could be done later.

A view of the Alexander Nevsky Church in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. Ohad Zwigenberg

Three weeks ago, the registrar published a Church Registration Notice and appealed to everyone to submit it. Orthodox society is expected to oppose the move, in part by claiming that Israel has previously recognized that it owns its properties in Jerusalem. In such a case, it is likely that the registrar will hand the case over to the courts.

The government is expected to represent the Russians through the Attorney General. There are currently two more gestures regarding the status of other buildings in the capital that are already owned by the Russians. However, they do not include the transfer of other buildings to Russian ownership.

But the Israeli gestures of goodwill have a meaning that goes far beyond relations with Russia. First, there are some on the right who see the Russian request to Israel on its own as an important diplomatic achievement, since such a request is de facto recognition of Israeli rule in the Old City and East Jerusalem. A senior official said the Russians had avoided contacting Israel on this matter for a few years.

The second problem concerns Israel’s participation in the dispute over the holy places in Jerusalem. Since 1967, Israel has tried not to interfere in the numerous clashes between the different Christian churches, groups and denominations in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and in the other holy places. Israeli politics has always “preserved the status quo”.

The exception was the intervention of the police on behalf of the Ethiopian Church in 1970, when the police assisted the Ethiopians in their attempt to take control of Deir al-Sultan Monastery on the roof of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher under the rule of the Copts ,

Russian nuns in the Alexander Nevsky Church in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. Ohad Zwigenberg

This was an important gesture for the Ethiopians during their diplomatic honeymoon with Israel and a message to Egypt, the patron saint of the Coptic Church, during the war of attrition between Israel and Egypt. Deir al-Sultan’s question is still a major issue between all parties. Israel’s intervention between two Russian church groups on a sacred property issue could pave the way for many other demands by countries and churches for Israel to intervene on behalf of another church. It is entirely possible that Egypt may first ask for it and demand that Deir al-Sultan return to the Coptic Church.

