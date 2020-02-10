An Israeli court issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old Jewish man on Monday. A measure was used that most often targets Palestinian suspects.

The man identified as Eliya Ben-David was released on Monday morning and was not allowed to see a lawyer during his detention. He is currently the only Jewish Israeli to be detained without trial.

Judge Ido Druyan Gamliel rejected the prosecution’s appeal against a previous decision to release Ben-David and even relaxed the conditions for his release.

Ben-David, a right-wing activist, threw a stone at a Palestinian taxi driver near a West Bank settlement in November 2019 and injured him moderately. After an interrogation by the Shin Bet security service, it was decided to issue an administrative arrest warrant against him for the security risk he posed. Defense Minister Naftali Bennett signed the order for one month.

The 19-year-old lives in the northern city of Nof Hagalil and is the son of Rabbi Golan Ben-David, who teaches Talmud there.

The Shin Bet said of the order’s report: “At the end of the interrogation, an administrative order against him was signed in the light of Ben-David’s security risk and in the light of the Shin Bet’s recommendation.”

A source of security said Haaretz that Ben-David was “violent and extreme,” and he was recently suspected of violent acts against Palestinians.

According to the source, the order of administrative detention is not a punitive measure, but a preventive measure that is only used as a last resort.

“The security situation in the West Bank is tense, and the Israeli Defense Institute is trying to prevent any kind of terrorist activity that could create tensions and take lives,” the source said.

Apart from Ben-David, another young Jew was arrested and interrogated by the Shin Bet a week ago. He is currently in custody, but not in administrative custody. According to the Addameer legal group, 461 Palestinians are held in administrative detention by Israel.

The use of an administrative arrest warrant, which the Secretary of Defense has to sign, allows a suspect to be arrested without the judge’s approval or without providing information to the suspect. A similar case occurred in Israel in 2017: the Shin Bet had issued a warrant for the arrest of a young Jewish man one day after the court ordered that he be released. The case was considered unusual at the time, as such an order was issued to arrest people suspected of having carried out terrorist attacks rather than to avoid court sentences.

Adi Kedar, lawyer from the right-wing Honenu organization representing Ben-David, said: “Law enforcement has reached a new low. Today, the district court ordered the release of a suspect while criticizing the police and the Shin Bet. Afterward, the police and Shin Bet quietly and literally kidnapped the suspect via the administrative arrest warrant. ”