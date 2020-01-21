The Israeli-born American digital insurer Lemonade is eyeing the return home - business

advertisement

Lemonade, the American digital property insurance startup founded by Israeli Shai Wininger, met with Israeli finance minister Moshe Kahlon to discuss the possibility of the company applying for a local insurance license, according to TheMarker.

Lemonade’s entry into the Israeli market would almost certainly shake up the local industry, which employs independent agents to sell and service policies. Lemonade offers affordable homeowner and rental insurance through an app that gives users an on-site quote.

Lemonade and the Treasury declined to comment on the meeting.

The app uses a peer-to-peer system to pool money that is used when a claim needs to be made. The model used by Lemonade and other online providers has captured half of the contracts that first-time home insurance buyers have made in the United States.

Lemonade was reportedly preparing for a $ 2 billion corporate valuation on Wall Street, but delayed it after WeWork’s abrupt IPO left investors with bad taste.

The Israeli Treasury has been trying to persuade Lemonade to gain a foothold in the Israeli market for several years. However, the venture-backed company showed little interest and instead focused on larger, faster growing markets.

In addition, the company’s rate-setting system relies on the type of database that does not exist in Israel. As Lemonade explained in the past, to get the data required for a particular building, an employee would need to be sent to the government office responsible and copy the documents while they are digitally available in the United States.

“In the USA, I can call up a specific address and find out when a pipe was last replaced,” said Wininger TheMarker in an interview in 2017. “I spoke to the [now former Capital Market Commission Dorit] Salinger. I want to be part of a committee that works out guidelines on data so that there is technology that allows us to come here. ”

Lemonade uses bots and artificial intelligence to create pricing policies and serve policyholders online. Small complaints are processed in a few minutes without human intervention.

The company’s business model is also different from what is normally used in the insurance industry. Instead of making a profit from the difference between incoming money as insurance premiums and outgoing money as claims on customers – a model that prevents insurers from paying claims – Lemonade receives 25% of all premium income. The rest will be used to pay receivables or donated to charities selected by customers.

One of the problems that insurance companies face is minor fraud: in the event of a home break-in that thieves get away with an old laptop, 26-inch TV, and jewelry, the policyholder can report the loss of two laptops , a 40-inch TV, jewelry, and a camera. In many cases, the exaggerated claim is made with the knowledge that insurers do not fully cover the actual damage. Lemonade policies aim to stop this phenomenon.

Lemonade has raised $ 480 million in capital since its inception in 2015. The last round was in April 2019 for $ 300 million, led by the Japanese soft bank worth $ 2 billion after the money. The company’s other investors include Google’s venture arms and the German insurer Allianz.

