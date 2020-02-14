In a somewhat surprising way, the Israeli military announced the return of a strategic time window this week.

Five years ago, major regional developments – the disparaged nuclear deal with Iran and the destabilization of the Arab world – led to the assumption that no major war was imminent. This justified the army’s proposal to divert large sums of money from preparations for a possible attack in Iran to improve certain operational capabilities.

This opened a time window in which, with the support of the government, a multi-year plan called “Gideon” could be implemented, which was worked out under the former chief of staff, Gadi Eisenkot. Now his successor, Aviv Kochavi, is trying to reproduce the exercise by providing huge sums of money to develop and advance an additional range of skills in a multi-year plan called “Tnufa” (momentum).

The current IDF chief of staff, Aviv Kochavi, left the company in 2015 with his predecessor Gadi Eisenkot. Gefen Reznik / IDF speaker office

Just a few months ago, the military’s general staff was forced against his will to serve as a replacement band for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scaremongering. With the Iranians on the border with Syria, the long-range missiles stationed in Yemen and the fear of renewing Iran’s armed nuclear program, Netanyahu gave the impression that a rapid deterioration that led to a regional war was within the realm of opportunity. The scenario naturally forced Kahol Lavan to quickly join the coalition on Netanyahu’s terms and with him at the top.

The message the chief of staff is now sending is more complex and perhaps more precise. Iran is under heavy economic pressure and is still not racing towards nuclear weapons. The risk of conventional war with neighboring countries has decreased because the Syrian army is only slowly recovering. and Jordan and Egypt have peace agreements with Israel – even revolutions in these countries would not immediately lead to a military confrontation.

The main danger is accidental deterioration in the Gaza Strip or on the northern border, which can lead to war. Such a development has been possible for several years.

In Kochavi’s opinion, these circumstances allow the military to spend more time and money on a long-term construction process. He tends to take risks that would give the army a boost against its enemies.

On the other hand, there are forces that the chief of staff calls “armies of terror”: decentralized organizations that control arsenals of missiles and missiles that are larger than some of the nations in the region. These organizations operate defense apparatus in crowded urban environments that are difficult to maneuver and also improve their offensive capabilities, primarily through the use of commandos. In addition to the missile threat on the home front, traditional Israeli superiority is being questioned by countermeasures: in the air (SAM missiles), in cyber warfare, and in electronic warfare.

At the heart of the multi-year plan, Kochavi’s view is the readiness for a sudden war and the need to prepare for the war of the future. This means focusing on uncovering enemy military operations (often in overcrowded civilian areas), processing information faster, and hitting targets faster and more effectively.

A key part of the plan is for these improvements to trickle down from headquarters to the field. To achieve this, the military must interconnect all of the different tools and units and ultimately connect them through a common communication network.

A tanker who is participating in the IDF pilot program in the Panzer Corps on June 28, 2018. IDF spokesman office

Question mark

Kochavi is a big fan of disassembly and assembly. That was his path as chief of military intelligence and chief of northern command, and so he approached all of his leadership positions. He does the same with greater force with the multi-year plan.

As a tireless marketer, Kochavi has invested heavily in developing his plan. It has the support of the commander in chief and presents itself very well. And yet it also raises doubts. Reserve units were not even mentioned in a five-hour press interview this week. And the decision to reduce the number of tanks again will keep the armaments veterans awake at night.

There are three other important questions. The finance minister talks about the need to cut 20 billion shekels ($ 5.84 billion) from the state budget to cover this year’s deficit and another 30 billion next year. This doesn’t go well with Netanyahu’s promise to take care of the needs of the army. The military may be able to make do with US aid of $ 3.8 billion a year, along with a special addition of 2 billion shekels approved this year and other funds from resources diverted from other parts of the budget. However, these amounts together are not enough for the sensible revolution that the chief of staff is planning. It all depends on getting more money, which is at least delaying until the political picture clears up.

The second question mark concerns the dependency on advanced technologies and the quality of training that soldiers and commanders need. The army has a long-term problem that worsens when it comes to increasing motivation to serve and the desire to register for the professional army. Without a sufficient number of soldiers with suitable talents, things will not move at the pace that the chief of staff wants.

The military has been pursuing the third question mark for two decades – and it’s about the relevance (and use) of an operational army. Various plans continue to promise to bring ground troops back to their size and make ground exercises a high priority again. These things are likely to happen on their own – if over 1,000 rockets are fired on the home front every day, the government simply has no choice but to approve a major ground operation.

Israeli soldiers patrol using laser technology. IDF Spokesman Unit

However, in all of the recent operations (the Second Lebanon War in 2006 and the last three series of battles in Gaza), the missile threat was more modest and governments hesitated. In the end, they avoided taking bigger steps because they feared heavy losses and public criticism. The army has probably worked hard to sharpen its sword, but politicians simply have not allowed it to be pulled out of its sheath.

These are uncomfortable days for Kochavi. On the one hand, there is a lack of financial clarity about the multi-year plan, the apple of his eye. On the other hand, there is a need to take breaks, given the possible military adventures politicians would be drawn into (it is worth remembering the night of the rockets on Ashdod before the last elections in September). And yet there is a danger in the background that politicians, and in particular Netanyahu, try to use the military for their own campaign purposes.

Another problem is also developing. The army is involved in a network of scandals that undermine public trust. This includes the flooding of jets at Hazor Air Force Base (which was hidden from the public for three days) and the inflation of the Haredi statistic drafts. And on a much less important issue, it was embarrassing to celebrate the launch of singer Noa Kirel, who revealed the existence of a so-called talent track that brings absurd benefits to famous conscripts. This minor scandal also bothered the chief of staff.