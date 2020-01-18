advertisement

UPDATE: Three dead in Israeli strike on Iranian base in Syria

The conclusion of the Israeli Armed Forces intelligence assessment for 2020 does not differ significantly from the previous two years. The likelihood of someone deliberately starting a war against Israel is slim (in recent years, military intelligence has freed itself from the taboo created by the 1973 Yom Kippur War and is ready to say so). However, MI sees a medium to high probability of an unplanned slip into the war due to escalating mutual strikes.

What is new in this assessment is based on two reservations. First, military intelligence admits that given the current pace of events in the region, and particularly how quickly escalations can develop, it is impossible to make an accurate forecast. At most, it can identify general trends.

Second, its ability to make predictions is particularly limited with regard to the behavior of people in neighboring countries and their economic situation. This was illustrated, for example, by the recent fluctuations in protests in Iran and by the fact that previous predictions of an economic collapse in Syria have proven to be wrong, as have some similar predictions about Iran.

Military intelligence defines the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and the shock waves he caused as the most dramatic event in the region so far this year. This was preceded by two major developments in Iran last year – tightened American sanctions in May, which led to a series of Iranian attacks targeting the Gulf States’ oil industry, and the incidents between Iran and its agents and the Israeli armed forces Syrian and Iranian Armed Forces Lebanese borders in August and September.

Military intelligence describes Soleimani’s death as a “decisive blow,” which is expected to have a significant impact on the region. The Trump administration surprised the Iranians with their willingness to kill Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, and this intensified the American deterrence against Iran.

Iranian leaders can now expect a year of tough decisions. Should they continue their gradually escalating violations of the nuclear deal, which could lead Europe to follow the leadership of the United States and terminate the deal? Should they continue Soleimani’s legacy to consolidate the Shiite axis of the region by building military bases in Syria and smuggling advanced weapons into Lebanon, even as the risk of a direct conflict with Israel increases? And how should they deal with their enormous budget deficit if sanctions against their oil industry have robbed them of their main source of income?

Two important elections are in the background this year – for the Iranian Parliament and the US Presidency. In the meantime, protests in Iran have broken out again and have been given new impetus after the Iranians mistakenly shot down a passenger plane at the height of the Soleimani crisis.

Tehran’s violations of the nuclear deal are still seen in Israel as a controlled, gradual escalation that, like Iran’s attacks in the Gulf, is designed to force Washington to return to negotiations and rejoin the deal. The violations are a way to collect negotiation chips that can be used in future talks with the Americans.

In the meantime, Tehran is at risk of a crisis with the agreement’s European partners. Persistent violations can force them to take a stand in the coming months.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi (Tel Aviv, November 12, 2019). AP Photo / Oded Balilty

At the current pace of uranium enrichment, Iran would take almost two years to produce an atomic bomb if it chose to do so. However, the change in behavior in Tehran has already forced Israeli military intelligence to divert resources for increased surveillance of Iran’s nuclear program.

Still, Israel would obviously have to invest a lot more preparation and resources if it wanted to improve its offensive option, as it did at the beginning of the last decade, and no such decision has yet been made. The immediate friction with Iran is not its nuclear program, but Soleimani’s legacy of military anchoring in Syria.

In this regard, military intelligence sees an opportunity to accelerate the speed of the attacks on Iran and its allies, despite the apparent calm in the past few weeks. And it has asked Israel to take this opportunity, even though it notes that Iran and Hezbollah will respond militarily if one of their people is killed.

The MI does not believe that Soleimani has achieved one of its main objectives in recent years: Hezbollah has no series of precision missiles to use against Israel, nor has it started systematically producing precision weapons. MI does not define Hezbollah’s capabilities in these areas as operational.

On the Palestinian front, MI stuck to its assessment that Hamas does not want war, wants to rebuild the Gaza Strip, and is seeking a long-term ceasefire – and is therefore ready to continue trying to stem Islamic jihad and other small groups.

However, MI has not withdrawn its strategic warning of the risk of an outbreak of violence in the West Bank, although no such development has taken place in recent years. This could be in response to a specific incident or due to the collapse of the Palestinian Authority, possibly as a result of the expected struggle to succeed President Mahmoud Abbas.

A view of the water core reactor in Arak, Iran December 23, 2019.Wana News Agency / Reuters

