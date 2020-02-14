The Israeli army prevented 200 left-wing Israeli activists from planting trees alongside Palestinian peasants on the occasion of Tu B’Shevat, a Jewish holiday that celebrates renewal and nature that began this week.

The initiative was launched by “Rabbis for Human Rights” and “Zazim”, two human rights organizations, and was supposed to take place with the participation of farmers from the Palestinian village of Yasuf in the northern West Bank.

During the harvest season, some olive trees on plots near the Israeli settlement of Kfar Tapuach were destroyed, and the Israeli activists wanted to be present when the Palestinian peasants returned and planted trees on the spot.

According to the Israeli activists, soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces had told them that they could not pass through on their way to Yasuf village, even though the troops had no warrant.

Louis Frankenthaler, who was on board the last bus that arrived there with activists from Jerusalem, informed Haaretz that the soldiers had arrested the activists between Kfar Tapuach and Yasuf, and showed them an arrest warrant that announced that they were in a closed Military area had arrived. The arrest warrant said that activists would be arrested if they entered the site. When asked why the arrest warrant was shown to them, the activists were told that it was clear that they had “come to disturb the silence.”

Avi Dabush, the executive director of Rabbis for Human Rights, said the police were informed of the incident about a week ago. On Thursday evening, Dabush said, the army asked him for details of the event and he told where it was going to take place. In the morning he found out that exactly the places that he shared with the military, were declared closed military areas.

The IDF spokesman said the area was closed to prevent friction. According to the United Nations, there were 47 incidents during the olive harvest in the West Bank. Nine were violent actions against Palestinians. About 27 cases were theft of olives or harvesters and 11 cases where trees were destroyed.

