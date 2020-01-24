The isolated voice of the Beatles album

advertisement

AbbeyRoad, the 1969 Beatles album, has become a defining moment in the illustrious career of one of the greatest bands that have ever traveled the planet. It’s one of the band’s rockiest records, but it’s their isolated voice that exudes the power of the album.

It was the band’s eleventh studio album and saw that the Fab Four contains genres like blues, rock and pop, and also uses the Moog synthesizer, sounds filtered through a Leslie speaker, and tom-tom drums. The most fascinating thing is the band’s different vocals.

One thing the Beatles have that most other bands could only hope for. The band not only had a group of top-class musicians, but also experienced songwriters and wonderful singers. It was an icon on the Beatles’ roadmap, least of all because of their album. It was another moment of creative excitement when all four members took the Yellow Submarine bike for a lap or two.

In the video below that Leonardo Barbieri brought us, we can experience Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison, all of whom bring out their songs. By taking back the music and only hearing their singing, the connection that each band had to their songs becomes clearer.

The captivating vocals of “Come Together” are straight away. John Lennon’s 1969 track sounds like a masterpiece of original pop, and the band’s voice becomes more and more captivating with every note. A song that is as famous for its chorus as it is for its chorus, and which takes back the chunky production of the track, does nothing to relieve this song and that alone is a testament to the band’s songwriting qualities.

George Harrison’s lavish voice on “Something” is one of the most beautiful. A song by the guitarist who made Harrison the pantheon of songwriters in which his Beatle bandmates Lennon & McCartney already live. Listening to his sincere voice (at 4:16 a.m.) it is clear what place in his heart this track had and always would be for Harrison.

A special moment of complicated vocal work and a reference to Paul McCartney’s pursuit of perfection is “Oh Darling”. McCartney, a track focused on Zappa, made special preparations to ensure that the vocals landed with the intended poison. I wanted it to sound like I had been performing on stage all week. ”

And the opportunity to marvel at the band’s most important songwriters and singers, who spend their moments in the sun with both hands. There’s also the rarer scene in which Ringo Starr jumps into the songwriting hot seat for “Octopus Garden”. The drummer also takes over the vocals and gives the events a creamy humility. The album then goes through “Here Comes The Sun” and Ringo’s favorite Beatles piece, page 2 “Medley”, before ending with “Her Majesty”.

Abbey Road will be an album that will outlive us all for a long time. It was a time in the Beatles career when the band started to break loose. All four members of the band, who were once so closely connected, began to find their own ways away from the group. But somehow they pull everything back together with Abbey Road to create an album that is both unique and shared.

Listen to the Beatles masterpiece, Abbey Road, as a full album with isolated vocals below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6ICK_HfmwI (/ embed)

(00:00) “Come Together”

(04:16) “Something”

(07:01) “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer”

(10:28) “Oh! Favorite’

(13:48) “Octopus’ garden”

(16:25) “I want you (it’s so heavy)”

(20:55) “Here comes the sun”

(10:55 pm) “Because”

(25:15) “You never give me your money”

(28:48) “Sun King”

(31:22) “Mean Mr. Mustard”

(32:31) “Polyethylene Pam”

(33:46) “She came through the bathroom window”

(35:35) “Golden Slumber”

(37:37) “Carry this weight”

(38:54) “The End”

(40:53) “Her Majesty”

