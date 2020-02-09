The heads of IRFU women have apologized to their Welsh counterparts for the lack of hot water in the showers after today’s six-nation game at Energia Park in Donnybrook.

Robyn Wilkins of Wales shoots the ball away from Ireland’s Kathryn Dane at Donnybrook. Photo: INPHO / Dan Sheridan

The Welsh international Robyn Wilkins said in an interview after the game that after the loss to Ireland [31:12] the team “unfortunately has to take a cold shower”.

An IRFU spokesman confirmed that “a problem with the water heater” is responsible for the problem, but every effort has been made to resolve the problem.

The spokesman told the Irish examiner: “The IRFU has apologized to the Welsh team for a problem with the water heater in the clubhouse where they moved.

“The game leaders on site have made every effort to solve the problem and additional heaters and hot drinks have been made available to the Welsh team.

“The IRFU officials offered to support the players in another changing room, but the offer was rejected.

“The IRFU once again apologizes to the stakeholders and management involved and will work to solve the problem.”

Beth Fisher, ITV Wales Sports reporter, then tweeted: “Wales women did NOT have hot water to shower after being soaked through this game. Most of us suffered the same fate when playing an away game for our clubs, but this should certainly not be the case with an international game !! “