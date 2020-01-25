The Iraqi security forces kill four demonstrators during the raid on protest camps against the government - Iraq

advertisement

Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad’s main protest site on Saturday, attempting to drop demonstrators in southern cities, killing four people with tear gas and bullets and wounding dozens more, police and medical sources said.

The new urge to end the sit-in strikes and restore order came hours after populist minister Moqtada al-Sadr, who has millions of supporters in Baghdad and the south, stopped participating in anti-government unrest.

Sadr’s supporters, who had strengthened anti-government protesters and sometimes played a role in protecting against attacks by security forces and unidentified armed men, withdrew from their sit-down strikes early on Saturday, according to Sadr’s announcement.

There were clashes after the authorities began dismantling concrete barriers near Tahrir Square, where anti-government demonstrators have been camping for months, and over at least one main bridge across the Tigris in the capital, Reuters told reporters.

Al-Sadr supporters had started leaving the protest camp overnight after announcing that they would no longer be involved in the anti-government demonstrations.

In the southern city of Basra, security forces attacked and used key government opponents overnight to prevent the demonstrators gathered there from gathering again. The police arrested at least 16 demonstrators in the city.

In Baghdad, at least one person was killed and more than 30 injured in clashes between police and demonstrators near Tahrir Square. Another three died and 14 were wounded in the southern city of Nassiriya when security forces took control of a bridge that was occupied by protesters, security forces and medical personnel for days.

Iraqi security forces have used tear gas and live ammunition against mostly peaceful demonstrators since anti-government riots broke out in Baghdad on October 1. According to a Reuters survey of police and medical professionals, more than 450 people have been killed in the violence.

Months of demonstrations

The demonstrators are calling for the elimination of what they believe to be a corrupt Iraqi ruling elite and the end of foreign interference in politics, particularly Iran, which has dominated state institutions since Saddam Hussein’s fall in a 2003-led invasion by the United States.

The actions of the security forces appeared to be an attempt to end the sit-down strikes against the government for hours after al-Sadr announced that his supporters would stop participating in the riots against the government.

Sadr had supported protesters’ demands for deportation of corrupt politicians and the provision of services and jobs shortly after the demonstrations started in October, but had stopped asking all of his supporters to participate.

Many of Sadr’s millions of supporters, often from Baghdad’s slums, were involved in the protests.

Sadr’s supporters called for the withdrawal of US troops from the country at a rally on Friday, which was separate from anti-government protests. The march disappeared after a few hours.

Sadr wrote on Twitter late Friday that he would “try not to interfere negatively or positively in the subject (of the demonstrators) so that they could follow the fate of Iraq”. He did not go into detail about it.

In Basra, protesters asked Sadr to rethink what they termed withdrawing support for popular demonstrations. In a letter distributed on social media, they called for the support of the Sadrists, without which they feared attacks by the security forces.

