The Iranian Olympic champion is looking for new life in Germany National sport

LÜNEN, Germany (AP) – Iran’s only female Olympic medalist said on Friday that she wanted to fight for Germany after leaving home.

Kimia Alizadeh is trying to rebuild her life and career after she announced earlier this month that she had left Iran, citing the officials’ sexism there.

“Even if I don’t make it to the Olympics, it doesn’t matter because I made the decision,” said Alizadeh at a meeting with journalists at a taekwondo club.

“I am sure that I will be judged by many, but I am only 21 years old and can take part in world tournaments and future Olympic Games. However, I will spare no effort in this time to achieve the best result.”

She added that she did not expect to ever compete in Iran again.

Alizadeh was only 18 years old when she won bronze in Taekwondo at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and catapulted her to fame at home straight away. Despite Iran’s long history of victory in wrestling and weight lifting for men, no Iranian woman had ever won a medal.

Despite her Olympic success, Alizadeh was frustrated with life in Iran. In an Instagram post earlier this month announcing that she had left Iran, she accused Iranian officials of sexism and criticized wearing the mandatory hijab headscarf.

Alizadeh has not given up hope of being able to take part in this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. To get there, however, extremely unusual exceptions to the usual rules for nationality and qualifications would be required, regardless of whether she wants to represent Germany or the refugee team of the International Olympic Committee.

Alizadeh spent some time in the Netherlands before traveling to Germany this week to meet with representatives of Taekwondo. The German Taekwondo Union has spoken out in favor of Alizadeh staying in the country, which she describes as the first step towards becoming a national and participating in a competition for Germany.

“If the German government helps me and I can go through this process as quickly as possible, I could make it to the Olympics,” she said.

Many Iranian athletes have left their country in recent years, citing government pressure. In September, former judo world champion Saeed Mollaei moved to Germany after leaving the Iranian team at the World Cup in Japan. He said Iranian officials tried to force him to withdraw so as not to face an Israeli opponent.

Alireza Faghani, an Iranian soccer referee, also left Iran for Australia last year.

Alizadeh said that she just wanted “a peaceful life” and she didn’t look back.

“I have a great feeling that I have made a decision for my life that would definitely change my future,” she said. In the coming years I will understand what a good decision I have made. “

Associated press producer Mohammad Nasiri from Tehran contributed to this report.

