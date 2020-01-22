The Iranian MP has announced a $ 3 million bounty on Trump

advertisement

Iranian lawmakers offered $ 3 million in rewards to anyone who killed President Donald Trump and said Iran could avoid nuclear weapons threats, the ISNA news agency said on Tuesday amid the recent conflict between Tehran and Washington.

US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood rejected the reward as “ridiculous” and told reporters in Geneva that it showed the “terrorist basis” of the Iranian establishment

advertisement

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 57

The kidnapping of the Holocaust for Putin, politics and power 57

Tensions have increased steadily since Trump pulled Washington out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with the world powers in 2018 and re-imposed US sanctions. The stalemate triggered violent military strikes this month.

“On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a $ 3 million cash reward to those who kill Trump,” legislator Ahmad Hamzeh told the 290-seat parliament, ISNA reported.

He did not say whether the idea of ​​a reward was officially supported by Iran’s rulers.

The city of Kerman, in the province south of the capital, is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, a well-known Iranian commander whose murder in a drone attack ordered by Trump in Baghdad on January 3 caused Iran to fire missiles at US targets in Iraq.

“If we had nuclear weapons today, we would be protected from threats … We should put the production of long-range missiles that can carry unconventional warheads on our agenda. This is our natural right,” he was quoted by ISNA.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The United States and its western allies have long accused Iran of searching for nuclear weapons. Tehran insists that it has never looked for nuclear weapons and never will. His nuclear work is used to research and master the process of power generation.

The entire 2015 nuclear deal should extend the time it would take Iran to procure enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb if it were to aim for one – the main obstacle to the production of a nuclear weapon – of around two to three months.

Under the agreement, Iran received sanctions in return for restricting its nuclear activities. In response to Washington’s withdrawal from the pact and pressure from U.S. sanctions, Iran has gradually reduced its commitments to the nuclear deal.

This month, Iran announced that it would break all the limits of its uranium enrichment work, potentially shortening the “breakout time” for building a nuclear weapon. According to reports from the United States’ nuclear watchdog, Tehran is still far from advancing its work.

Following the final step to free itself from compliance with the agreement, the European states Great Britain, France and Germany have triggered a pact dispute mechanism that has set in motion a diplomatic process that will lead to renewed sanctions against the United States could.

Iran said Monday that Tehran would withdraw from the non-proliferation treaty if international sanctions were imposed on the country. The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty of 1968 has been the foundation of global arms control since the Cold War.

advertisement