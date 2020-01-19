The Invisible Man from Blumhouse gets a new international poster

advertisement

An international poster has been released for Universal Pictures’ upcoming restart The invisible man with Elisabeth Moss; Look here …

Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) is caught in a violent, controlling relationship with a rich and brilliant scientist and escapes in the middle of the night. With the help of her sister (Harriet Dyer, NBC’s The InBetween), her childhood friend (Aldis Hodge), she goes under, Straight Outta Compton) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid, HBO’s Euphoria).

But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House) commits suicide and leaves her with a generous amount of his huge fortune, Cecilia suspects that his death was a joke. When a series of weird coincidences becomes deadly and threatens the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s mind begins to dissolve as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

The invisible man is said to appear on February 28.

