TIME requested Tim Berners-Lee, Madeleine Albright, Michelle Bacheletand other prominent personalities to write to a young person or as desired.

These prominent personalities were chosen because they have decades of experience in statecraft, human rights work and innovation – and together their open letters reflect a sense of hope that, despite the challenges young people face, they also have the power to planet improve, ”says TIME.

Tim Berners-Lee, the co-founder of the World Wide Web (WWW), chose to write a letter to the girls at the Women’s Technology Empowerment Center (W.TEC) in Lagos.

The letter reads:

Since I invented the World Wide Web, I’ve seen millions of lives improve, which has changed the way we communicate, collaborate and create. But today almost half of the world’s population remains unconnected and digital platforms do not work equally well for everyone, with many women and girls especially disadvantaged.

When I visited you in Lagos during the 30th anniversary of the web, you filled me with hope for the impact of the internet on our world, because you bring new voices and experiences to the web, but it will change for the better.

The web becomes more powerful as each person makes his or her own contribution. And as you and your colleagues become business people, policy makers and content creators, your skills and perspectives will make the internet richer for everyone.

You can already make a difference. When you go online, write about your experiences and hope for the future. Share the issues you care about and tell your political leaders what you stand for. Make sure your culture, beliefs and local languages ​​are displayed on the internet. And use your coding skills to solve challenges that are specific to Nigeria and West Africa.

If you do this, you will improve life for yourself and others in Lagos. At the same time you improve the web as a whole.

We know that today’s web has challenges that we all have to solve. That’s why I launched the Contract for the web – a global plan that gives a vision for the web that we want and provides a roadmap for the policies and actions that we need to get there.

This contract requires action from those who currently have the power to shape the web – governments, businesses, and individual web users – so that future generations like you can continue to use it to learn, create and fight for justice.

The contract requires technology leaders to design systems that are secure and empowering and that protect your rights and promote democracy. And it calls on companies to think further than just revenue and user growth in the short term and to develop business practices that people trust and are sustainable in the long term.

As part of the solution, Inrupt, a company that I co-founded, helps build a technology called Solid that is designed to make your experience on the Internet more personal and empowerment and, most importantly, in your control. A solid “pod” provides a safe place to store all kinds of data about you and allows you to share any combination of that data with whatever people, apps, or organizations you choose – or with no one.

Ambitious, coordinated action and new web technologies such as Solid are vital to get the web we want – a web that you can use to build the world you want. With your leadership, the next 30 years of the internet will be bigger than the last. I can’t wait to explore the web that you all make.

