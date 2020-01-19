The Internet of Things is the next frontier for cyber attacks

advertisement

Today’s rapidly growing global network of devices for the Internet of Things (IoT) offers everyday consumers a new level of convenience. At the end of 2019, a survey conducted by Parks Associates found that the average person in the United States has up to eight connected devices and the number is expected to increase to 13 by 2022. The smart speaker market alone – Amazon Alexa and Google Home – grew from 66.7 million devices in December 2017 to 118.5 million devices just a year later. Apparently, almost every type of home appliance or gadget has expanded network connectivity in recent years. Everything from cars, house locks, air conditioning systems and even hair straighteners are just a few examples of devices that are now connected to a network or a mobile application to make life more comfortable.

However, with the development of IoT devices, the risk of a cyber attack increases. Research and development teams must work diligently to put data security at the heart of the design of connected devices. Recent headlines have drawn unwanted attention to the vulnerability of IoT devices or the discovery of vulnerabilities. Automation has created “smart homes” that can be accessed through security gaps in the connected mobile applications of many smartphones. Cars can even be accessed through the infotainment system, as demonstrated in a recent hacking competition when a group of hackers gained access to a Tesla 3.

IoT in the infrastructure

However, the reach of IoT goes far beyond the household appliances that spur the home automation movement. The current state of urban planning is increasingly examining ways to include automation and connectivity. Power grids, water pipes and gas pipelines are updated with state-of-the-art monitors to notify city services immediately when anomalies are found and to ensure that services are not interrupted. London, for example, operates the largest number of CCTV cameras in the world, many of which are connected to the cloud. These cameras can be used to detect traffic jams or even canal or water pipe breaks. In one example, the impact on public safety was recently measured in a 2017 study published in the Journal of Safety Research, which found that accident rates are active in cities with intersections installed and signaled in over 100 major U.S. states Cities were red light cameras 21 percent lower.

With government efforts to automate to maximize efficiency and public safety, connected devices are becoming more common, with the focus on analyzing and collecting mass data. However, these systems are not fully protected from cyber security risks that are similar to those that continue to plague smart home devices. Real cyber security threats to local communities include identity theft, ransomware attacks recently seen in Atlanta and Baltimore, or the complete shutdown of government services to disrupt ordinary citizens’ lives.

Security through design

One of the biggest challenges for the IoT industry today is finding an internal consensus on an adequate level of security for the manufacture and development of smart devices. Ideally, security should be a basic building block in the design phase of development. Secure intelligent systems should include the ability to quickly identify irregularities or threats before bad actors are able to do irreparable harm – both to the user and to the manufacturer and / or developer brand name.

Another important element in protecting connected devices is the design of a product that, when an attack is detected, immediately isolates the infected device to contain the attack and minimize the resulting damage. Fortunately, the real-time data analytics currently available can identify these threats and prevent a single bad apple from spoiling the bunch, while ensuring that other products are protected from attack as soon as they are detected. It is also important for product designers and developers to understand that mobile operators continue to introduce 5G networks that only bring more efficiency and low-cost connectivity. It is critical that IoT network devices remain secure because the rapid data exchange between devices and servers increases only exponentially and puts even more pressure on the scalability of security analysis.

Security in the foundation

The manufacturers want to develop products that make life more efficient and safer. However, notable risks are cause for concern, although they are practical. For future-proof IoT networks, it is of crucial importance for manufacturers and developers of networked devices to focus on security from day one and to simply convert it into a check box later as a basic design element. By designing networked devices with security embedded in the foundation, everyone involved – manufacturers, customers and retailers – can take advantage of IoT without the risk of compromising personal data and hackers’ privacy.

Asaf Ashkenazi, Verimatrix’s Chief Strategy Officer

