An injured prospective policeman dragged himself out of the wreckage of a mutilated car before chasing a suspect after an accident in Salford.

Two officers were hospitalized – one with serious injuries – after their painted BMW collided with a stolen mini before plunging into a ditch in Pendleton on Friday night.

The green Mini Countryman was discovered by patrols around 9:30 p.m.

It was reported stolen and driven on the wrong plates.

When the police tried to stop the car, the driver set off and a chase took place.

During the chase, the Mini was driven the wrong way around Pendleton Island and Broad Street before hitting a second police car.

The smashed Mini Countryman

Photos of the scene on the A576 Eccles Old Road show the crashed BMW – the front end is badly damaged, the windshield smashed and both airbags deployed.

The destroyed Mini was abandoned by its driver, who ran away.

The passenger in the police vehicle – a student officer – is believed to have been persecuted despite his whiplash injuries.

A 20-year-old man was arrested nearby for suspected burglary.

Since then, he has been further arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, resulting in serious injury from dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a license, and difficult taking without consent.

Police at the scene of the accident on Friday evening

He remains in custody for questioning.

GMP confirmed that both officers were hospitalized and have been released since.

The police driver suffered a broken arm.

Sgt Brian Orr of the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Last night, one of our student officers helped arrest a man after a collision with a stolen Mini Countryman who was driving in the wrong direction on a driveway and police car.

“Understandably, people may be concerned when they see pictures of the damaged police car after the collision. However, it is fortunately expected that the traveling officer and his passenger will fully recover.”

“I would like to ask anyone who has information about the collision to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit or Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is requested to anonymously contact the police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 3036 on February 14, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.