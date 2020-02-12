India’s armed forces are on the brink of change, General Bipin Rawat, chief of defense said on Wednesday, pointing out that proxy war and cross-border terrorism remain key security challenges for India.

General Rawat also denied criticism that the armed forces are suppressing the rights of people in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the necessary steps are being taken in the face of the reality and threat of terrorism.

Asked for his controversial comments India has de-radicalization camps“What he meant was classifying people based on their views and the impact of tireless efforts to de-radicalize young people.”

“When I said camps – I meant groups of people,” he said.

In an address on the Raisin dialogue General Rawat said last month, “There are de-radicalization camps in the country because it is necessary to isolate people who are fully radicalized.”

Girls and boys ages 10 and 12 are being radicalized in the valley, he said, describing this as worrying. “We have de-radicalization camps in our country.”

General Rawat spoke about the development of a regional security matrix and said: “Developments outside the immediate vicinity of India, such as in West Asia, can affect the country’s security interests. India must take greater responsibility in the context of global peace. We need to expand our influence, ”General Rawat said to a conclave.

When asked whether the creation of the chief of staff of defense has added another level of bureaucracy to that former army chief It was a long-standing proposal to ensure greater integration into the functioning of the three services.

He said that both the CDS and the Secretary of Defense have clear responsibilities and will both work in coordination to bring about changes in the military.

“The Indian armed forces are on the verge of transformation. If we look at the future of warfare, the military must grow. Our priority is quality, not quantity, ”he said.

General Rawat also discussed plans for an air defense command and a separate logistics command.

“The focus will be on better use of resources,” he said.

The CDS also said the armed forces are ready to take on any challenge along the China and Pakistan borders.

