These pictures from Google Maps show how Salford has developed in recent years.

Investments in areas like Salford Quays and Greengate near the border with Manchester city center have completely changed parts of the city.

The former mill town, which was famous for its cotton and textile factories during the industrial revolution, has undergone rapid change in recent years.

Dilapidated buildings were demolished and replaced by shiny high-rise buildings made of concrete and glass.

And Salford will continue to change as more and more high-rise apartment blocks emerge to meet the growing demand for people who want to live there.

According to Deloitte’s annual Crane Survey, around 5,000 residential units were under construction in Salford in 2019.

To mark the 15th anniversary of Google Maps this week, the Manchester Evening News took a look at how parts of this proud city have changed.

Salford Quays

During the industrial revolution, there was a lot of activity on the shores of the Manchester Ship Canal, as large ships carried cargo to and from Salford Docks.

The seaport, which had 5,000 employees in its heyday in the 1950s, was often associated with dangerous and pioneering work for dock workers.

Industry experienced a rapid decline in the 1970s before the shipyards were closed in the 1980s.

The area was later renamed Salford Quays.

In 2004, the BBC announced that it wanted to move jobs to Greater Manchester, and the Salford Quays location was selected in 2006.

In 2007, the Peel Group received permission to develop the area. The construction of the area known as MediaCityUk started this year.

A number of modern media companies, high-rise apartments and restaurants are located in the area today.

You can use the timeline feature in Google Maps to see how the area has changed.

The view from Broadway

These street view photos show how the view from Broadway, the main street towards MediaCity, has changed in the past ten years.

Cranes dominated the skyline in 2008 when construction began on the site.

2008

Broadway, 2008

Large hotels, a parking lot and the Booths supermarket shape the skyline.

2018

Salford Quays – the view from Broadway

(Image: Google Maps)

The television studios

Construction of the studios, which today produce some of the BBC’s and ITV’s largest television and radio programs, began until 2008.

2008

The television studios in 2008

(Image: Google Maps)

The BBC employees moved to the new location in 2011.

ITV Granada also moved from Granada Studios to MediaCity in 2013.

This is what the area looked like in 2018.

2018

This is what it looks like in 2018

(Image: Google Maps)

coronation street

Filming for the ITV flagship soap was moved from Granada Studios to a new base on Trafford Wharf in 2013.

In 2008 there was very little there.

2008

In 2008 there was very little

(Image: Google Maps)

Construction was in full swing until 2012.

2012

The site was cleared by 2012 and construction began

(Image: Google Maps)

The latest available images from 2018 show the entrance to the fully completed studios.

2018

The view in 2018 …

(Image: Google Maps)

Greengate

A boom in downtown Manchester has led to the Salford border being referred to as the “Salchester”.

One of the streets surrounding the enormous change is Greengate, which now houses intelligent apartment blocks.

In 2008 there was very little there.

2008

Greengate in 2008

(Image: Google Maps)

The area has changed completely, as this picture from 2018 shows.

2018

The area in 2018

(Image: Google Maps)

Trinity Way

The view from Trinity Way over the Irwell River near Greengate has changed dramatically in the past decade.

In 2008, an abandoned building with broken windows stood next to the “Welcome to Salford” sign.

2008

An abandoned building overlooking the Irwell River

(Image: Google Maps)

Anaconda Cut, a 44-story high-rise block, now stands proudly at the intersection with Greengate.

It is surrounded by elegant high-rise apartments.

2019

Anaconda cut

(Image: Google Maps)

Blackfriars Road

A boarded-up pub, Blackfriar, stood alone at the intersection of Trinity Way and Blackfriars Road in 2008.

It was a sad sight for the listed building from 1886.

Blackfriar, 2008

Earlier this year, it was announced that Blackfriar would reopen under former Manchester House chef Aiden Byrne.

The £ 2m transformation will breathe new life into the historic pub.

The pub is now at the center of developer Salboy’s Local Blackfriars program.

Here is the latest image from Google Maps

2019

Black Friar Pub

(Image: Google Maps)