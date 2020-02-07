<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4688668002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=arizona-department-of-revenue%2Ccommitment%2Coverall-positive%2Ctaxes%2Cstate-income-tax%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=money&ssts=money%2Fbusiness%2Fconsumers&series=" name="snow-player/4688668002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/debdde80-28dc-4dba-bef0-1e14fb1c44a1-VPC_3_REASONS_TO_RETURN_RENTAL_CAR_DESK_THUMB.00_00_08_00.Still001.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Arizona’s tax filing season seems to be starting fairly normally, although some taxpayers are being warned by automated messages that their refunds may be delayed.

“The current tax return season has been active,” said Ed Greenberg, a spokesman for the Treasury Department, with approximately 535,000 individual returns filed since the filing began on January 27 through February 6. This is around 100,000 more returns than in the same period last year.

Given the rapid start to the filing season and the department’s focus on fraud detection, “there is a possibility that some taxpayers will notice a slight delay in receiving their refunds,” he said in an email.

On average, people who expect refunds for electronically submitted returns in Arizona can expect a waiting period of four to eight days, while refunds for paper returns take 11 to 13 days, added Greenberg.

However, if a return has been flagged for closer inspection, the delays may be longer.

New tax lines

There are some new changes awaiting taxpayers in Arizona this season. One is a new and higher standard deduction that matches federal numbers – $ 12,200 for individuals and $ 24,400 for marriage declarations that are submitted collectively without personal exceptions. The change means fewer taxpayers will deduct.

Arizona also has a tax credit of $ 100 for each dependent child under the age of 17 and $ 25 for each dependent child over that age. Taxpayers who donate to nonprofit organizations but do not generate income can still deduct 25% of their charitable donation from Arizona earnings.

Arizona tax rates

In addition, there are now four individual income tax classes (previously five). The new rates are 2.59% (up to $ 26,500 for a single income and up to $ 53,000 for a married income), 3.34% (up to $ 53,000 / $ 106,000), 4.17% (income up to $ 159,000 / $ 318,000) and 4.5% (income of $ 159,001 and above and $ 318,001 and above).

According to the tax foundation, Arizona ranks 38th among the states with a peak of 4.5%. Seven countries do not levy tax on individual income. The highest tax rate in California is 13.3%.

As with the federal income tax returns, several tax software providers offer free Arizona tax filing for individuals who meet various moderate income criteria and other criteria. More information is available on the department’s website at azdor.gov and here.

As with U.S. federal income taxes, Arizona filings have a normal filing date, which is due on April 15 this year, although extensions are possible. Tax forms for Arizona are available in paper form from all three departmental offices as well as various libraries and post offices across the state.

Self-service at kiosks

Another, largely new feature this year is the availability of electronic tax preparation kiosks at Phoenix (1600 W. Monroe St.) and Tucson (400 W. Congress St.) tax offices to complement the kiosks previously available in the Tax offices were presented to Mesa Office (55 N. Center St.).

The self-service software in each kiosk enables employees to electronically complete and submit their returns, and staff are available to assist. The service is available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Mesa office has two kiosks and the other offices each have one.

Paper tax forms for Arizona are available in all three departmental offices, as well as in 146 libraries and post offices across the state.

